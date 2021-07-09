HOLD FOR SAT
CONWAY — Which fell first, the chicken or the egg?
Students in Heidi Belle-Isle's sixth-grade class at Pine Tree School in Center Conway got to put their math, science and vocational skills to work by taking part in the annual Egg Drop program. Each member of the class had to design their own device that would allow an egg to fall from the sky undamaged.
To culminate the program, on June 21 (on the same day as sixth-grade promotion), Donald Whitelaw of DW Electrical Contractors, using his bucket truck, launched the students' creations from 30 feet above the school parking lot.
“The goal is for the students to design and build a container that will protect delicate cargo (an egg) under stressful landing and accident conditions,” Belle-Isle explained.
She added: “The essential question is, based on the fragility of an egg, what materials and design concepts need to be considered to protect an egg from a drop from a bucket truck?”
Each student got a budget of $5 and a list of supplies to "buy" from the "What Came First Gift Shop” at the school.
Materials and prices were: balloons, 75 cents each; string, 25 cents per foot; plastic grocery bags, $ 2 each; Popsicle sticks, 10 cents apiece; paper, 25 cents per sheet; masking tape, 50 cents per foot; toilet paper tubes, 25 cents apiece; straws, 25 cents each; stuffing, $1 per handful; rubber bands and paper clips, 20 cents; and Elmer’s glue, free.
“They complete an order form for their supplies, write a check for payment, balance their checkbook, and then they get their supplies,” said Belle-Isle.
The winner of the competition is the person whose construction protects the egg using the lightest container and smallest budget.
“This year, we only had one student who was successful in their design (his egg didn't break), and that was Owen Dumas,” Belle-Isle said. “I wish I had a photo of him with his prizes — three rubber chickens with blue, red and green ribbons around their necks for first, second and third prize.”
