CONWAY — The newest pickleball courts in the Mount Washington Valley are scheduled to open to the public this Thursday at the newly named Johnny R. Eastman Park in Center Conway, the site of the former Conway Community Building.
“There’s a lot of excitement about the courts,” Conway Rec Director Michael Lane said by phone on Tuesday. “I think they turned out great.”
Lane said the town had in previous years set up pickleball on one of the tennis courts at Davis Park, but he said more courts were needed to meet the growing demand.
Last year, Selectman John Colbath helped secure the $35,000 needed for the project through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Lane said projects like this can cost more than that but the town was able to keep the cost down because the public works department did much of the work.
Colbath, an avid pickleball player, said he was a strong advocate for installing the courts.
“I did the research,” Colbath said, and when the federal government expanded the kind of projects that could receive ARPA funds to include those that promoted outdoor activities, he saw his opportunity.
He said other communities across the country are using ARPA money to install pickleball courts. Locally, “I was the first one to say, ‘Why not us?’” Colbath said.
The Center Conway courts were paved last October, but the painting and striping, as well as setting up the nets, which is being done by Advantage Tennis of St. Johnsbury, Vt., had to wait until spring.
Lane expects the courts to get plenty of use. “People are eager to play on them,” he said.
Lane said a Paddle Saddle will be set up on the sit. A paddle saddle, according to the website pickleball.com, “is a convenient paddle holder that is attached to the chain-link fence. Several tubes provide space for paddles, to show which player is waiting in the wings for a game based on reservations or open play.”
Lane said the courts are open “right now during daylight” hours. Court rules can be found at conwayrec.com.
The courts are only part of a larger project to rehabilitate the site after the old recreation building, once a primary school, was demolished in 2020.
Eastman, incoming town manager, said there is also a plan to include lights at the courts as well as a landscaped park.
“We’re going to incorporate the court lights into the renovation of the old rec property when we do landscaping and (install an irrigation system),” Eastman said. At that time, he said, the crews will run a conduit for two light poles.
He said the work would be done by the town highway crew this summer when they are done with their roadwork projects.
“We plan to start at the beginning of July,” he said, and the work, which will include a new park on the footprint of the old building — made possible by local philanthropists Sut and Margaret Marshall — should be completed by the end of the summer.
He expects the lights will be set up on a timer to go on and off in the evening so they do not cause a nuisance in the surrounding area.
Eastman, who worked 32 years in the town’s recreation department, had no idea that selectmen would surprise him on June 11 by naming the park in his honor.
Lane said a formal dedication of the courts and park will take place later this summer.
Reporter Terry Leavitt contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.