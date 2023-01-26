Former Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler at the Jan. 5 Carroll County commissioners meeting asks that former Assistant Director of Nursing Patti Cain who was let go for budgetary reasons, be restored to her job. Cain is seated fifth from left. (SCREEN SHOT FROM GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM)
CONWAY — A petition is circulating to have Carroll County commissioners move public input to the beginning of their meetings.
This comes after the commissioners eliminated the job of a popular nursing home employee and then decided to move public input to the end of the meeting.
Patti Cain of Wolfeboro worked at Mountain View Community, the county nursing home in Ossipee, for about 12 years. She was in management, third in line behind Mountain View Administrator Dee Brown and Director of Nursing Sue Dodier. She was let go in November and was told by county officials that her position was being eliminated for budgetary reasons.
Since then, several people, including former Mountain View Administrator Howard Chandler, have come to Cain's defense, arguing during public comments at commissioner meetings that she should be reinstated and that the brusque way she was shown the door was uncalled for.
Historically, commissioners have held public input questions at the start of their meetings but that changed recently after the Cain issue stirred controversy.
On Jan 12, commissioners decided by agreement to move public comment to the end of the meetings the following week.
"I think it's important for everybody to know what's going on," said Commissioner Kimberley Tessari (R-Ossipee). "People come and they do their public input and they leave and they don't see all the valuable work we do for the rest of the day... I think it would be helpful if they are going to come to a meeting and ask us to consider things that they show us the respect of staying through the meeting and hearing all the things we have to do."
Commissioner Matthew Plache replied he didn't think there was a need for two input sessions.
Patti's husband, Fred, created a petition to have public input be reinstated at the beginning of commissioners' meetings and shared it with the Sun on Tuesday. The petition, titled "To: Carroll County Commissioners We the people of Carroll County request the public input be kept at the beginning of the meeting," is posted to sumofus.org.
On Wednesday, he said he already had 29 signatures as of Thursday afternoon he had 87.
"I think what they're trying to do is suppress any input," said Cain. "You could go to a meeting, and be there three to four hours before you could speak. And I think, you know, meetings are at 9 o'clock in the morning, and most people work."
Cain, who believes the commissioners are attempting to suppress discussion of their handling of his wife's position, said he didn't have a firm deadline for when he would turn it in. He plans to make paper copies for people to sign as well.
At their next meeting on Jan. 19, commissioners allowed elder care advocate Carol Lundgren of Wakefield to speak early in the meeting. She invited them to meet with residents who were concerned about Cain's termination. Commissioners also let the Sun ask questions about the death of a former inmate, Howard Chandler's offer to help the county find the money for Cain and the old courthouse.
A proposed public input policy is under review by the commissioners. They next meet Feb. 2.
