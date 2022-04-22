Conway rec director John Eastman told selectmen that boulders could be added where the black dots are to partition the basketball and tennis courts from additional parking spaces beyond the pavement. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — More parking will be made available at Davis Park in Conway Village following a decision made Tuesday by the board of selectmen.
Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman explained to the selectmen that there are about two dozen spaces at the park, including a couple for pickups and drop-offs.
Beyond the paved area toward the basketball court is a gate that blocks drivers from driving onto the dirt strip between the trees and the basketball court.
Eastman said the gate could be opened if boulders were placed along the edge of the court to prevent people from driving on it and the basketball court.
The park is off East Side Road and is used not only by tennis, basketball and pickleball players but also by people using the nearby Saco River for recreation.
“It would open up between 15 and 20 more spaces,” said Eastman. “So, in the summertime, we’re busy, you know, on a sunny day in July, the lot is filled by 10 o’clock in the morning.”
The only work required would be to open the gate and add the boulders. Eastman said the town public works department has enough boulders to make this work.
Most of the park visitors are there to go to Saco River, especially during the start of the day. Last year, the town started charging non-residents $20 a day to park at that lot as well as at First Bridge and Smith-Eastman Landing.
Selectmen voted 5-0 to pursue the boulder plan, and Eastman told the Sun there’s no firm date for when the boulders can be installed.
Meanwhile, during the discussion, Selectman Carl Thibodeau complained that there are too many people parking on River Road in North Conway, where the First Bridge lot is located, and it’s unsafe.
“It’s a situation that at peak times rivals the hazardous situation that Diana’s Baths had,” said Thibodeau.
Eastman replied there are “No Parking” signs posted on River Road and that Parks and Rec Staff will be able to write tickets for those who park illegally.
In the past, parking was enforced by the Conway Police, but Eastman subsequently learned that any agent of the town, such as parks and rec staff, can also issue parking tickets.
