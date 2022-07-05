CONWAY — For the first time since the pre-COVID days of 2019, Conway got to hold its traditional Independence Day celebration complete with a parade and live entertainment, capped off by fireworks.
“It was a perfect day,” said Todd Gallagher, the town's assistant recreation director. I think people have been waiting three years to have a proper celebration.”
There were no incidents, according to Conway police. "It was uneventful. Everything went very well," said Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott.
Recreation Director Michael Lane said: “Conway Police and North Conway Fire Department both did a fantastic job. When you have the crowd that we had in Schouler Park, it takes a lot of people to make things go smoothly."
He added: "After the fireworks, Lt. Scott said within 20 minutes, all of the traffic had dispersed. As far as I know, everyone got home safely.”
Gallagher added: “I’m not good at estimating crowd sizes, but I think you can safely say there were a ton of people here. Between 7 and 7:30 p.m., the crowd doubled in the park.”
The festivities kicked off in Conway Village with an early afternoon parade that traveled from Hillside Avenue onto Washington Street, veering right onto Route 16 and ended just beyond Kennett Middle School.
New this year, the parade had a sponsor — White Mountain Oil & Propane — and cash prizes were awarded for the top two floats and top antique vehicle.
Jolene Gushee, Jen Torch and Erin Wiggin of the Friends of Conway Rec served as parade judges. They viewed 13 floats and nine antique vehicles.
First place in the float division went to Kennett Hockey, which received $300.
“The players deserve all the credit,” said Lane, the team’s head coach. “They got together last Saturday night at (Gredel and Henry) Shaw’s house and did all the work.”
Second place earned the Kennett Football Boosters $200 — they celebrated the history of football at Kennett High, with current players riding on the float along with pictures of former standout players Matt Mezquita, Jeff Perry and Ian White along with coaches Phil Haynes and Gary Millen.
Dede Ricker’s 1929 Model A Ford was crowned the top antique car, and the Chocorua resident received $100 for first place.
“It was beautiful,” said Gallagher.
Other parade participants included the Cal Ripken District Champion MWV U12 All-Stars, Dale Drew Racing, Pet Rendezvous, Democratic pro-abortion protest signs (“Choice is a Woman’s Right”), the United Bikers of New Hampshire and a model of the Mt. Washington Cog Railway’s Ol’ Peppersass.
Incoming town manager John Eastman said for him it was "the best July 4 ever" because he didn't have to work it. This was his first July 4th off in 25 years (other than the COVID year of 2020). He attended the parade.
Eastman said soon-to-be retired town manager Tom Holmes looked great as the grand marshal, as did Holmes' wife, Wendy. Holmes plans to retire July 31.
"It was wonderful," Holmes said. "Seeing my grandson Grayson Smith taking footage of us with his phone along the parade route was really moving. Brought a tear to my eye when I realized just how special it all was, for me to be retiring and for the honor.
"You know," he joked, "I was afraid everyone would be throwing tomatoes at me — like, 'Let's get rid of this guy,' you know? But people were so nice and congratulating me and wishing me well in my retirement. It was really a great experience that I'll never forget."
"I think it was the biggest parade I have seen since I have been here," said Eastman, adding that Rec staff did a "great job."
Activities transitioned to Schouler Park late in the afternoon and festivities opened with 12-year-old Juliauna Hicks singing a splendid rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at 4:15 p.m.
The Tina Titzer Act One Dance Company took to the entertainment stage next, followed by music from Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes. The Riley Parkhurst Project was the final group on the stage and they lead into the fireworks show by Atlas Fireworks at 9:36 p.m.
“We had incredible performances by all of our entertainers,” said Lane, “All of the food — cotton candy, apple crisp, pretzels and hot dogs — vendors did well. We as a rec staff were proud of how everything went.”
The fireworks filled the sky for 18 minutes and culminated with a spectacular finale.
“It was a great show,” Lane said, adding, “From what we’ve heard, people enjoyed the day.
“I want to recognize Todd, (administrative assistant) Lynore Wagner, (teen center coordinator) Robby Moody and (rec programmer) Zack Bradley for all of their hard work. Also, our summer staff worked all day and night — they were fantastic," Lane said.
Other area towns reported equally successful festivities. In Bartlett, Rec Director Annette Libby and staff received two enthusiastic thumbs up for the town’s annual parade.
“Shout-out to all who lent a hand today to pull off the Hellen Hayes Memorial Parade,” Libby posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Grateful.”
The parade featured floats, lots of antique vehicles, local color guards, the Mt. Washington Valley Band, children marching and riding bikes in their most patriotic wardrobes, and local fire and rescue vehicles. Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott rode atop a fire engine.
Festivities concluded in Hodgkins Park with entertainment provided by Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford. The Bartlett Church once again held its homemade strawberry shortcake sale.
Fryeburg’s Independence Day Parade featured floats, walkers, animals, bicycles, motorcycles, bands and more. The parade route went from Bradley Street onto Main Street to Portland Street and culminated on Pine Street.
“Great job by the Fryeburg Recreation Department (the parade’s organizers),” said Rachel Andrews Damon, who took photographs at the event on Monday. “There were very enthusiastic people on the streets, with lots of throwing of candy from the participants to the crowd.”
Fryeburg held its fireworks show Saturday, with attendees reporting the pyrotechnics presented at Fryeburg Recreation Department’s Field of Dreams was fantastic.
Tamworth also hosted a parade on Monday, starting on Depot Road and concluding in the village. Tamworth Fire/Rescue Department had to divert some of its trucks from the parade, held around 11 a.m. to respond to a wood chipper/golf cart fire on Route 16.
"During today's parade there was a call for a golf cart on fire with possible extension into the woods," said Tamworth Fire Rescue's Facebook page. "All of the apparatus minus the ATV and Forestry 2 diverted to the fire due to only one or two personnel on each. The fire was under control quickly due to the quick response and multiple apparatus arriving quickly. Units were cleared within an hour but the parade was done. We are regretfully sorry that half the parade route was unable to see the apparatus and shortened the parade."
Tamworth had a chockablock full schedule of events, starting the day with runners putting their best foot forward with a 5K race at the K.A. Brett School.
Events throughout the afternoon included pingpong, badminton, corn hole and other games on the History Center lawn; an obstacle course, nature games, bubbles, face painting, art projects and water play at Remick Park; group games, an egg toss, silly races and ultimate Frisbee behind the Tamworth Distillery; and fortunes were told outside the Barnstormers Theatre.
Musical acts featured The Starlight Honeys performing behind the Tamworth Distillery, and at the Brett School, the Jonathan Sarty Band took to the stage., leading into the firework extravaganza from the Brett School athletic fields at 9:30 p.m.
Jackson sent its fireworks skyward on Saturday night.
“We had a fabulous fireworks display that lasted about a half-hour Saturday evening, with no problems or complications whatsoever,” said Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley Monday.
Reporters Tom Eastman and Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
