CONWAY — Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) will spend the bulk of his day Wednesday in the Mount Washington Valley, where he has four events scheduled.
The first-term congressman, representing New Hampshire's 1st District, will take part in several roundtable discussion, tour a local business and hike up Black Cap.
Pappas will start his day with a 10 a.m. roundtable at Hobbs Tavern and Brewing Co. in West Ossipee, where he and local business leaders and politicans will talk about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs.
Scheduled to take part in the 75-minute discussion are state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro); Hobbs Tavern owner Ash Fishbein, whose business was helped by both programs; Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council; and Denise Roy-Palmer, executive directo, of the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation.
Pappas had announced July 13 that 123,130 1st District jobs had been retained thanks to the PPP,” according to the website Newsbreak.
“The PPP has been a vital lifeline for New Hampshire small businesses,” Pappas tweeted last Wednesday.
Pappas will then lead a roundtable discussion at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway at 11:45 a.m. "to discuss the tourism economy in the region, the impact changes to the J-1 visa program will have on local businesses, and the importance of workforce development,” according to a release issued by his office.
Taking part in that discussion will be Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore; Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski New Hampshire; and Eric Dziedzic, general manager of Story Land and Living Shores Aquarium in Glen.
Following the meeting, the 40-year-old Pappas plans to tour the mountain and test out Cranmore's newly constructed mountain biking trail.
At 2:30 p.m., Pappas is slated to visit Christmas Loft and Halloween Tricks and Treats in North Conway to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program with business owners who are members of the White Mountain Independents and Valley Originals.
Taking part in a that roundtable will be Greg Vander Veer, owner of the Christmas Loft/Trick or Treats; Kathy Ahearn, co-owner of Four Your Paws Only; Laura Cummings, White Birch Books owner; Genn Anzaldi, J-Town Deli and Bakery owner; Steve Johnson, owner of Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewery; Terry O’Brien, owner of the Red Parka Pub; Don Bilger, owner of Whitney’s Inn and Shovel Handle Pub; and Wally Campbell, a founding member of the Valley Originals.
Pappas will conclude his day with a 3:45 p.m. hike up Black Cap Mountain with representatives from the Appalachian Mountain Club with whom he will discuss the impact that the Great American Outdoors Act will have on the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.