CONWAY — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-1st District) spent the weekend on the campaign trail, canvassing the 1st Congressional District with 14 stops to kick off his re-election tour. Pappas, 41, of Manchester announced last Friday he plans to seek a third term in Congress.
Among his stops on Sunday was an outside gathering at Frontside Coffee Roasters in North Conway Village. The event attracted about 20 citizens.
“We spent the weekend hitting 14 communities around the state, including North Conway, talking about the work we’ve been doing in Washington and hearing from voters,” Pappas told the Sun during a phone interview Monday.
“We’re eager to continue to get out there. We’ve got more work to do in Washington, but we’re certainly going to be spending a lot of time in the Mount Washington Valley in the coming weeks and months,” Pappas said.
At Frontside, he said, “we had a good group of folks just chatting about the issues — people’s concerns, and, you know, letting them know how we’re responding in our role in Congress. And so it was a great visit. Nice to see a little bit of snow on the ground.”
Pappas said it’s sad to see that New Hampshire is ranked No. 1 in the nation in terms of its COVID-19 case rate. “It’s important that folks get their boosters,” he said. “We know that many people who got vaccines in the spring are due for their boosters.”
Pappas, who got his vaccine booster shot last week, spoke about the new Omicron variant.
“I’m really concerned about where our hospitals are with a record number of folks being hospitalized with serious illness from COVID-19. And we know that the best path forward is to get vaccinated, you know, to wear a mask when you’re indoors and close to other people. And just to be looking out for other folks in the community, especially those who are elderly or vulnerable.”
Of the valley, he said, “I always learn a lot about what’s happening in the valley from business owners and residents. And, you know, it’s important to have that understanding as we go about our work in Washington. So we’ll continue to show up.”
Pappas said a run for governor is not on his radar at this time. “I’ve learned that with a couple of terms under your belt, you have built relationships and expertise on certain issues that can really make a difference for your district,” he said.
“And I think we’ve got more work to do on economic issues that confront our families and businesses, making sure we’re providing for our veterans, ensuring that the U.S. is rebuilding its manufacturing sector and putting people back to work.”
Despite the rift between the Democrats and Republicans, he sees things getting accomplished. “I think that’s still the only way you get things done,” he said. “In Congress, you’ve got to find partners on the other side. We did that with the infrastructure bill and got that passed and signed into law recently.
“Based on my experience on the Veterans Affairs Committee where we really approach issues as Americans first and not as Republicans or Democrats, especially when it comes to honoring the service of those who have worn the uniform of this country.
Benefits of the bill, according to Pappas, are help for communities with water, sewer, roads, bridges and broadband access. “I’m excited about that accomplishment,” he said and explained the greatest benefits from the bill for New Hampshire families. “The good news is that we’re going to see more money coming than we had anticipated under the old formula for roads and bridges. So that will help advance projects on the 10-Year Plan. We also have a new program that will invest in bike and pedestrian infrastructure that could help provide support for great local projects, like the rec path.
Pappas added: “With broadband service, we know that there are many communities in Carroll County that don’t have reliable high-speed internet. And this bill gets New Hampshire, at least another $100 million for broadband on top of the money that we’ve already secured through the American Rescue Plan. So it should go a long way to making sure that truly everyone’s got a connection to make sure that they can access health care, education, government services, get online to shop and it’s really just not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity.”
Bob Dole, the senior senator from Kansas, died on Sunday. Pappas said he met Dole while he was campaigning in the state on a presidential run. “He came by my family restaurant (the Puritan Backroom) in Manchester,” he said. “I just remember thinking at that age, what an honest guy, he was a man of integrity and we should all mourn his passing. He was part of the greatest generation and, you know, really gave his all for this country.”
With the holiday season upon us, Pappas shared a message for the state.
“It’s been a trying year and a half through this pandemic. And, you know, I think it’s important that folks take some time to reflect on what we’ve been through but also to gather together with family and friends as safe as possible and you know, to go to a religious service if that’s something that you do for the holidays. We live in a great state, and we’re really blessed to have just some great things going on here in New Hampshire.
“I think if we can all think a little bit more about the role that we can play in our communities moving forward, whether it’s lending a helping hand, or just trying to address a particular issue, we can make this place even better. So, I really am inspired by the people that I meet, all across the state, many of whom do good work, volunteer their time, give up their talents, to make our state a better place. And, that’s the role we all have to play as citizens.”
At least three Republicans have announced their plans to seek the 1st District seat, including former Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt; Gail Huff Brown, a broadcast journalist and the wife of former Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.); and Matt Mowers of Bedford, who previously ran against Pappas in 2020.
The primary election in New Hampshire is slated for Sept. 13, 2022.
