MANCHESTER — A virtual roundtable to highlight a special Affordable Care Act health-care marketplace enrollment period was hosted by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) Tuesday. The special enrollment period began Monday and will continue until May 15.
Participants in the Zoom meeting included Zandra Rice Hawkins of Covering New Hampshire, Kris McCracken of Amoskeag Health, Tiffany Fuller of the New Hampshire Insurance Department and Jeremy Smith of New Hampshire Navigator. J.R. Porter of White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway was supposed to be a panelist but was unable to attend.
"Especially through this pandemic experience, we want to encourage people to look at their options to sign up if they need coverage," said Pappas who was speaking from his Manchester home.
Those needing coverage may seek a marketplace plan through healthcare.gov.
Pappas said one study from the fall showed about 50 million Americans had lost their health icoverage.
"We all know that COBRA is a very expensive proposition to maintain coverage. And there are opportunities for individuals to sign up today for a policy that makes sense for them and their families and perhaps, is much more affordable," said Pappas. "So, these trends are certainly concerning, especially at a time where being covered is so essential for the health and well-being of our country and our ability to stay ahead of and leave COVID-19 behind us once and for all."
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the "Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) gives workers and their families who lose their health benefits the right to choose to continue group health benefits provided by their group health plan for limited periods of time under certain circumstances."
This special enrollment period was created by the Biden administration. New Hampshire is one of 38 states covered by the federal exchange.
"We know that based on past experience, when the enrollment period is open, people take advantage of that," said Pappas.
"Last year, New Hampshire saw over 46,000 individuals select a plan. Nationwide, that was about 8.3 million folks who were enrolled in ACA plans during open enrollment."
The previous enrollment period was Nov. 1-Dec. 15, 2020. Pappas was among 100 congresspeople to push last March for the creation of a special enrollment period so New Hampshire residents seeking a new or better plan wouldn't have to wait for the annual end-of-the-year enrollment period.
"I regret that it's taken this long," said Pappas.
Hawkins said there are some special circumstances where people can enroll in Marketplace plans outside of the enrollment period and those include job loss.
"And for those who have lost employer-based health care coverage unfortunately, many people have during the pandemic, they have a small window to either COBRA, if that is an option to them, or to enroll in a plan," said Hawkins. "It's really important that people know year round, that those special circumstances do exist."
Fuller said there are three companies offering ACA-compliant plans in New Hampshire this year, and they are Ambetter from New Hampshire Healthy Families, Anthem and Harvard Pilgrim. She said people may purchase insurance through an agent or through a company directly and people doing so are urged to "ask questions" and "exercise caution." Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the New Hampshire Insurance Department at (800) 852-3416.
Smith said New Hampshire Navigator offers free enrollment assistance to anyone in the Granite State.
"I can't encourage you enough that somebody should reach out to an assister for that free help, because it makes all the difference that it can be stressful to be able to sign up for a health insurance plan and make sure that you're doing the right thing," said Smith.
White Mountain Community Health Center's website says the center also has an assister to help people find the right plan for them.
Smith said some people have been reluctant to get insurance. "I heard from some people early on that they were just going to roll the dice and go without health insurance until they got their next job opportunity. And I never liked to hear that because you know, one car wreck, or one unexpected surgery could bankrupt you and your family," said Smith.
"If you get your insurance on the marketplace, about eight in 10 people qualify for a monthly subsidy that helps you pay for the insurance plan that you pick."
Asked how people are supposed to afford health insurance if they have lost their jobs, Smith replied that New Hampshire has an expanded Medicaid program that's available for people below certain income thresholds. He also said people needing coverage can sign up for Medicaid at any time.
"As far as the pricing on the ACA plans, that's probably the No. 1 question I always get, and it's the most difficult one to answer, because all of the plans and prices are tailor-made to your situation," said Smith. "Also where you live in the state, that that plays a factor as well."
The good news, said Smith, is there is a "cool tool" on HealthCare.gov that allows customers to input some information and get a sense of what the plans would cost them.
New Hampshire Navigator is available over the phone Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at (603) 931-3858. Their website is acanavigator.com.
