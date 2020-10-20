CONWAY — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and Matt Mowers (R-Bedford) are vying for the two-year 1st Congressional District seat, and both will make their cases to valley voters Thursday, when they take to the debate stage at Valley Vision (Channel 3) in North Conway.
The debate, sponsored by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council, will be moderated by longtime Madison School Moderator George Epstein, who has moderated the council’s candidate debates for more than two decades.
The debate is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday and will be live-streamed by Valley Vision on Facebook (facebook.com/valleyvision3) and aired later on Channel 3.
The Economic Council invites the public to submit questions for the candidates,.
All questions must be sent to tinyurl.com/y6y573sm by 10 a.m. Thursday.
Pappas, 40, is a former two-term state representative and three-term Executive Councilor whose family owns and operates the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester. He won the seat in Congress in 2018, beating Republican Eddie Edwards 155,884-130,996 (53.6 to 45 percent).
Mowers, 31, former New Hampshire Republican Party executive director and a former senior White House adviser for the U.S. Department of State, won a five-candidate race in the Republican Primary on Sept. 8.
Mowers, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, drew more than twice as many votes as his nearest rival. He had 41,170 votes (59.2 percent), followed by Matt Mayberry of Dover, 18,299 (26.5 percent); Kevin Rondeau of Manchester, 4,168 (6.04 percent); Jeff Denaro of Auburn, 2,708 (3.92 percent); and Conway’s Michael Callis, 2,699 (3.91 percent).
Mowers said Conway is actually where his campaign started after he attended a Republican event at the Lobster Trap Restaurant last December, when he was urged to run.
“Unfortunately, I just don’t believe Congressman Pappas has been delivering for middle-class families,” Mowers said Oct. 13 at the Gibson Center candidate forum. “Right now, we’re trying to bring ourselves back from this pandemic. ... Congressman Pappas, in the midst of all this, has undermined our law enforcement. I believe we need safe communities.”
He added that “two police unions that supported Congressman Pappas two years ago have now endorsed my campaign.”
Pappas said at the recent Gibson Center Five-Minute Forum: “The only way to get things done is to work with anyone any time who comes to the table in good faith.
“We need to transcend our political differences and find our sense of common purpose as a nation, so we can confront the public health crisis and the economic recession that it has caused,” Pappas said.
He added: “I’ve been working with officials here in Conway and throughout the state to make sure we deliver much-needed assistance to our towns, so they’re equipped to stay ahead of the pandemic and to support our fire departments, police, EMTs and education to ensure they have the resources to provide good public services.
“I’ll continue to be there for all the residents of the 1st District — Democrats, Republicans and independents,” Pappas said. “We might not know exactly what’s around the corner. But I do know there’s only one way forward, together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.