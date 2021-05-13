CONWAY — On Wednesday, a Conway man and a Tamworth woman were arrested and charged with burglarizing a lake house on Conway Lake and stealing a canoe. A juvenile was also charged.
At about 5:40 p.m. the Conway Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Brownfield Road in Center Conway for a burglary report. Officer Shawn Baldwin of the Conway Police Department located two of the three suspects who had returned to the scene.
One was determined to be a juvenile and the other identified as Sarah Thurlow, 19, of Tamworth, who was arrested and charged with burglary and theft, both felony-level offenses.
Through the on-scene investigation, police determined that the third suspect was Morgan Davies, 38, of Conway, who was charged with stealing a 1940s-era Old Town canoe. The canoe, valued at more than $1,500, was left on the shoreline of Conway Lake.
The canoe sustained "significant damage due to hitting rocks " before they recovered it, police said.
Officers located Davies at about 8:15 p.m. and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, all of which are charged as felonies.
Police, said Sgt. Dominic Torch, believe Davies is the "main actor" in the crimes and Thurlow is considered an accomplice. He declined to elaborate on the juvenile's involvement.
The burglary charges against Thurlow and Davies are for allegedly breaking into a guest house with the intent to commit theft, said Torch. This is a Class B felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
They also are charged with theft in connection with the canoe, whose value bumps up the crime to a Class A felony, said Torch. Class A felonies are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The criminal mischief charge was related to damage to the canoe.
Thurlow and Davies were released on personal recognizance bail with a court date to be determined by the Carroll County Superior Court.
The police log for May 11-13 says the owner of the canoe went to his shed and saw it had been stolen and that the windows of the guest house were broken and there was damage inside.
Police issued a statement saying, "For a relatively low cost, surveillance systems provide a substantial deterrence effect and great evidence in the event that the crime occurs. Although the volume of burglaries is not as high as in the past, we still ask residents to be vigilant in checking their properties."
One of homeowners, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was "very impressed" with the police and how quickly they arrested the suspects.
"I think the most important thing to me was that the individuals were located on the property while the homeowners were present and they were most likely returning for a second opportunity to steal additional items in broad daylight," said the homeowner. "The family’s safety was of great concern.
He said there was also considerable damage to the home, with broken windows, screens, door hinges and hardware.
