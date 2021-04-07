BETHEL, Maine — Early Tuesday, while responding to a crash with a pickup truck on fire, an Oxford County Sheriff's deputy collided in his cruiser with a deer.
At about 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday, a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported at 1005 Intervale Road in Bethel. An investigation revealed a 2000 Ford Super-Duty pickup had struck a utility pole, causing wires to detach, and the truck was in flames.
Deputies arrived minutes later and interviewed the driver, Aaron Crockett, 50, of Bethel. Crockett told investigators the crash happened when he looked down and found he had swerved off the road, striking the pole.
Crockett sustained minor injuries. The pickup was a total loss.
Deputies were assisted by Bethel Fire, Bethel Rescue, and Central Maine Power.
While responding to assist deputies at the Bethel crash, Oxford County Deputy Zane Loper hit a deer several miles south of Bethel on the Intervale Road. Loper was not injured in the crash. Damage to the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is estimated at $3,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.