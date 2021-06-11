CONWAY — Taking place during the White Mountains Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest the Vendor Square features demos, presentations, live music, yoga, and more.
Mark your calendar for the White Mountains Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest. Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, the festival focuses on sustainable outdoor recreation, health, wellness and education.
Presented by White Mountains Community College and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce , it’s the goal of both organizations to bring awareness to the depth of resources the Mount Washington Valley offers, for outdoor recreation, and educational opportunities through the college.
Saturday, July 17 , kicks off the fest, and the Vendor Square punctuates the first day of the event. Presented by White Mountains Community College, and held in Schouler Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; the Vendor Square will fill Schouler Park with yoga, aikido, dance, outdoor enthusiasts, artists, craftspeople, health and wellness professionals and more. Each vendor will share their passion for wellness through their respective field. There will be live demonstrations, presentations and music.
Participation from the audience is welcomed in the days activities. Enjoy a guided yoga sequence in the park with Anjali Rose ; a demo on an emergency ‘stopping a bleed’ by SOLO School of Wilderness Medicine; taking part in a fly casting demo and drift boat display with Swift River Ghillie; or dancing to live music, and enjoying homemade food from local vendors.
White Mountain Community College is committed to bringing community together with experts in their fields in health, wellness and the outdoors to share the importance of recognizing, appreciating and caring for the Valley’s depth of resources. White Mountains Community College , is also recognized as a local resource, offering affordable higher education to the White Mountains community.
Stay tuned for additions to the schedule, by visiting whitemountainsfest.com. New presentations, demos and activities are added regularly, ensuring a day of jampacked fun.
Other aspects of the White Mountains Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest include a 5k walk/run and 10k race presented by Rockhopper Races LLC ; guided half-day and whole-day hikes, presented by Redline Guiding ; a historical tour of the former logging community of Livermore, presented by Ragged Mountain Equipment; and a guided bike rides with MWV Bicycling Club.
Those interested in participating in any of the guided activities are encouraged to sign-up early.
Spots for each activity are filling up fast. All registrations can be done through www.whitemountainsfest.com. White Mountain Community College provides quality education through its three locations in the North Country; Berlin, NH, North Conway, NH, and Littleton, NH. With a focus on its students, White Mountain Community College is a student-centered community college that provides opportunity for affordable and high-quality college programming. White Mountains Community College continues to invest in its community through partnerships and events, like the White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest.
White Mountains Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest is presented by White Mountains Community College and Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce. Sponsors of this event include Memorial Hospital MaineHealth, Chalmers Insurance Group and Patriot Insurance Company, Profile Subaru, The Conway Daily Sun, Mt. Washington Radio Group, Eastern Propane, White Mountains TV and Dr. Frank Hubbell of SOLO wilderness training.
To learn more about planning vacations to Mt Washington Valley, go to www.MtWashingtonValley.org . Get all the resources you need to plan a vacation to New Hampshire during any season at www.VisitNH.gov.
