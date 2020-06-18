OSSIPEE — Selectmen are thanking the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for a job well done on the Route 171/28 roundabout, which made the formerly dangerous intersection much safer.
Ramsie Taylor, 17, was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Sept. 26, 2018, at the intersection of Routes 28 and 171.
Public outcry followed the tragic accident to fix the intersection, long considered hazardous. Two other people had died there in recent years.
Construction began last year and was scheduled to be completed this month. Landscaping was recently added, Ramsey’s mother, Kristin Taylor, told the Sun.
“They planted a crab-apple tree in the middle. There are also rhododendrons, lilacs, coneflowers, sage daisies and black-eyed Susans,” she said. “It’s going to look beautiful when they bloom.”
NHDOT spokeswoman Eileen Meaney told the Sun on Wednesday: “NHDOT is almost done with that project. There are some last items to be completed; for example I believe that the landscaping in the center is being worked on today.
“A final inspection will likely be scheduled within the next two weeks,” Meaney said.
Kristin Taylor said she is interested in having her non-profit, the R.A.M.S.I.E. Scholarship, maintain the roundabout landscaping.
At Monday’s selectmen’s meeting, Public Works Director Tony Eldridge told the Sun that that he and Kristin Taylor have been trying to discuss the maintenance plan.
“If she wants to, we will look into it, but I want to have more conversations with her,” said Eldridge.
Town Administrator Matt Sawyer said there would be some restrictions on the height of plantings so that lines of sight are maintained.
But of maintaining the plantings, “we would love to have her do that,” said Sawyer.
Rep. Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield), who video records meetings for his website, Governmentoversite.com, said during public comment: “I wasn’t completely in favor of roundabout over there, but it is very easy to get through that roundabout now. I think it may have solved the problem.”
Comeau wasn’t the only one who had initial doubts about the roundabout.
In 2018, the then-board of selectmen had been pushing for a traffic signal.
At an emergency meeting held in October 2018, the selectmen and most residents in attendance said they preferred a four-way signal at the intersection to a roundabout. At that time the board consisted of Martha Eldridge, chairman Rick Morgan and “Sam” Martin.
But at a meeting later in the month, they said NHDOT convinced them a roundabout would work better.
DOT officials argued that in addition to slowing people down, roundabouts also change the angles at which crashes happen, making them less dangerous.
On Monday, Comeau said perhaps the town and/or Carroll County, which has its complex nearby, should send a letter to the NHDOT to express appreciation for its work.
“I don’t think they ever get a thank you,” said Comeau. “I never saw the state move so fast ... Everybody worked together to get that done.”
Current selectmen Sue Simpson, Jonathan Smith and Eldridge agreed a letter should be sent.
Sawyer provided the Sun with a copy of the letter Wednesday.
“The vast resources and the tenacity that was utilized by yourselves and your department, was notable and is certainly appreciated,” states the letter.
“Too often, all anyone hears is demands and requests, with not enough appreciation to go around, and in this case we feel strongly that you deserve our praise and our thanks.”
