OSSIPEE — In a 2-1 vote taken Monday, Ossipee selectmen voted to reopen the town hall to the public.
Selectmen Martha Eldridge and Sue Simpson had decided Nov. 16 that the selectmen’s office, Bub Avery Memorial Gym and the Freight House Annex (which handles some town hall functions) should be “temporarily closed to the general public” due to a “spike in local COVID-19 cases.” The town clerk’s office remained open on an appointment-basis only.
However, the following week, Selectman Jonathan Smith, who had been absent for the vote, challenged his fellow board members' on their decision.
The closure, effective Nov. 18, came after a planning board meeting, which drew a crowd of about 20 to the gym to hear an issue about a gravel pit.
While Smith did not attend the selectmen's meeting on Nov. 16, Simpson was absent on Nov. 23.
Flash forward to Monday afternoon. "Government buildings/COVID-19" and "Land Use boards/COVID-19" were on the first items of business on the agenda, and Smith made his pitch to open town hall back up.
“My opinion always will be we should be open to the public,” said Smith. “The public should use common sense, stay socially distanced, if they choose to wear a mask, wash your hands do daily sanitizing and use good old fashioned sense, we will get through this.”
Simpson didn’t agree with Smith.
“If you want to spread it more, open the town hall up,” said Simpson, who was the only selectman to wear a mask over her mouth.
She said given all the traveling people may have done over Thanksgiving, she recommended keeping town hall closed “for a longer period of time."
But Smith replied that the town clerk’s office, which has remained open, does the most business with the public out of any office at town hall.
“She does it safely, with plexiglass, she wears a mask,” said Smith of Town Clerk Kellie Skehan. “Most people who come in wear a mask, and some don’t. But again, that should be their choice as to how they go about their daily lives.”
This left Eldridge as the deciding vote.
Eldridge, who said she has given the subject “a lot of thought,” said: “Maybe it’s against my better judgment, but I would agree to open the town hall up to these functions."
Smith said “one size fits all” style lockdowns have been an “utter disaster” in the United States.
Eldridge said, "I guess if it's open, it will be up to the individual if they choose to come in. Mask or no mask. However they come in."
Smith made a motion to reopen town property. It passed 2-1 with Smith in the minority.
The Sun asked Associate Attorney General Ann Edwards what she thinks of Ossipee's position. She said the governor's Emergency Order 74 applies to "all public spaces" indoors and out where the pubic has access to. She said people don't have to wear face coverings if people can can be six feet apart consistently. The Sun asked what would happen if Ossipee just does its own thing.
"We work to educate everyone on how to comply with the emergency orders so I will be making a telephone call probably to the Ossipee town manager's office to have a discussion about what the emergency order requires and how it can be complied with," said Edwards. "It doesn't necessarily require that face coverings be worn in doors but it will require that there will be some markings to be able to make sure that people consistently remain six feet apart."
At the end of the Nov. 17 planning board meeting some attendees wondered where future planning board meetings would be held. Now, that selectmen reopened the town hall and annex that won’t be as much of an issue. The next meeting on the gravel pit is supposed to be held at town hall on Jan. 5.
Eldridge said she was concerned about public safety and Smith said that public safety is a priority for him too. Smith just felt it’s up to the members of the public if they felt safe or not.
The selectmen were spread out at the meeting. Also sitting at the table were town administrator Matt Sawyer Jr. and Public works director TJ Eldridge.
TJ Eldridge reported that transfer station supervisor Brewster Vittum told him people are complaining that masks aren’t mandated at the transfer station.
“What I told him (Vittum) is you can’t make them wear them,” said Eldridge. “Really no one can make anyone wear a mask."
TJ Eldridge said it's easy to keep six feet away at the transfer station.
Smith replied if anyone feels unsafe at the transfer station then they should wear a mask and stay six feet or more away from other people.
Last week, Eldridge and Smith had an exchange over Governor Chris Sununu’s mask mandate.
According to Sununu's executive order, anyone over the age of 5 within the state of New Hampshire shall wear mask or cloth face coverings over their noses and mouths any time they are in public spaces, indoors or outdoors, where they are unable to or do not consistently maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from persons outside their own households. The order is to remain in effect until Jan. 15, 2021.
Per the order, "public spaces" includes any part of private or public property that is generally open or accessible to members of the general public.
Public spaces include lobbies, waiting areas, outside plazas or patios, restaurants, retail businesses, streets, sidewalks, parks, beaches, elevators, restrooms, stairways and parking garages.
Sununu's Executive Order 74 goes onto say that, "Nothing in this order shall be construed to prevent municipalities within the State of New Hampshire from enacting their own ordinances related to the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings that contain stricter provisions than those contained within this order."
The mandate has a number of exceptions to include things like health and religious reasons.
Last week, Eldridge told Smith she felt more comfortable with her vote to close town hall after the governor made his order.
”I had some doubts after I left, but when the governor decided to require the masks statewide, maybe we did the right thing," said Eldridge.
But Smith countered that Sununu's mandate was really a "kind request" as there is no penalty or enforcement mechanism. He said masks have nothing to do with closing the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.