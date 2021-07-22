OSSIPEE — Over objections of residents, the Ossipee Planning Board on Tuesday voted to allow the owner of an Effingham gravel pit to use Duncan Lake Road.
William Angelini Jr. of Groveland, Mass., is seeking approvals from Effingham to excavate the so-called Angelini Borrow Pit located at the Effingham end of Duncan Lake Road, which runs to Route 16 in Ossipee slightly south of the Route 28 intersection.
State law says that when sole access to a property under consideration is in a different municipality, that other municipality has the right to review it.
The project is of concern to residents, who say the road is already in poor condition and that houses are shaking from all the trucks from the Ossipee pit.
Adding more truck trips per day will only make matters worse, they said Tuesday and at prior meetings.
On Tuesday, the board voted that the Duncan Lake Road is adequate to handle the truck traffic with conditions.
One of them is that Angelini or any subsequent owner of the pit must pay the town at the rate of 20 cents per cubic yard of gravel hauled over the road, based on a form that Angelini must file with the towns of Effingham and Ossipee.
This is meant to raise about $10,000 per year, which the town will use to address the wear and tear the extra truck traffic will generate.
The idea of paying per cubic yard came about as a result of vigorous discussion between Angelini, the planning board and residents.
Originally, the board was discussing charging Angelini an $11,000 flat fee, but residents worried he might do more damage and Angelini was concerned that he’d be overbilled.
“I want to pay my fair share,” said Angelini. “I want to pay the amount I use that road. ... Say I don’t even open up for a year, I’m not paying $11,000. I want to pay for what I use that road.”
One of the chief bones of contention that residents had was the board’s unwillingness to build increases into the rate that Angelini had to pay.
The town attorney Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine, said that was something the planning board could do.
“That 20 cents a cubic yard or whatever it is needs to at some point in time increase,” said resident Mark Barry, adding the town’s costs will increase over time.
To which planning board member Condict Billings shouted back that the price would be “use of the road.”
Then Barry replied, “But the price never goes up!”
At one point in the meeting, planning board member Bruce Stuart opined, “Nothing has satisfied anybody in this room.”
Board members say the town department of public works believes the road would need $31,000 in additional maintenance to deal with things like potholes, drainage and dust.
Planning board chair Sharon Cohen said the board believes that Angelini shouldn’t have to pay that entire amount since most of the issues already exist.
The board’s decision isn’t likely to be the end of the story.
“This is very likely will be appealed to Carroll County Superior Court by somebody no matter what they (the planning board) do,” said Malia even before the decision was made.
The Effingham Planning Board gave its conditional approval on March 2. According to a notice of decision from that board, final approval is contingent on Ossipee’s approval of the access and an alteration of terrain permit is granted by the state of New Hampshire.
The Ossipee Planning Board hired Gorrill Palmer of South Portland, Maine, to evaluate the road at Angelini’s expense.The report says the Angelini pit is expected to generate up to 60 one-way trips per day. This is on top of existing Pine River pit that generates 40 trips per day.
There was a side discussion about whether trucks from Angelini’s pit would have to travel over an access road controlled by Pine River. Planning board members said that’s an issue for Carroll County Superior Court, not the Ossipee Planning Board.
Pine River owner Gary Alcock left the meeting in apparent frustration.
