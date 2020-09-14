MILTON — Police are investigating the cause of a single car rollover accident Sunday afternoon that injured a 50-year-old Ossipee man who was thrown from his car and which led to the closing of Route 16 in both directions for approximately 45 minutes.
According to the state police, Patrick Shannon of Ossipee was driving his 2008 Subaru Legacy sedan southbound on Route 16 when he lost control of the vehicle while changing lanes and left the road along the right shoulder.
After over-correcting, Shannon swerved back into the roadway and rolled the vehicle several times. Shannon was not wearing a seat belt at the time, police said, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries that were not specified.
The car was reportedly engulfed in flames when state police responded to the incident at 2:40 p.m.
In addition to State Police Troop E, several agencies responded, including the Wakefield Police Department, Farmington Police Department, Milton Police Department, Rochester Fire and Rescue and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
The accident remains under investigation by State Trooper Jonathan Minnich. Anyone with information pertaining to the collision is asked to contact Minnich, via email, at jonathan.d.minnich@dos.nh.gov.
