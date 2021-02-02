OSSIPEE — Carroll County towns are taking different approaches on their town meeting dates this year.
Gov. Chris Sununu had signed an emergency order Jan. 22, giving towns leeway in planning their annual town and school district meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Emergency Order 83, "Where concern exists for conducting the annual meeting and election during the COVID-19 health emergency, the governing body of a town, school district, or village district, in consultation with the moderator and the clerk, may postpone the official ballot voting day to the second Tuesday of April, May, June, or July. The governing body may also postpone the business or deliberative session of the annual meeting to one or more dates later in 2021."
At Monday's Ossipee selectmen's meeting, with Selectman Jonathan Smith absent, Chairwoman Martha Eldridge and Town Administrator Matt Sawyer told the Sun they are planning to have their election and town meeting on the scheduled dates, March 9 and 10, respectively.
"We're going forward," said Eldridge, who will be facing Marie McConarty, chair of the Ossipee Conservation Commission, in the election.
Sawyer said the Bub Avery Memorial Gym will be set up to allow for social distancing for the meeting.
"Based on the amount of people who came last year, I don't think we will exhaust the amount of space in the gym," said Sawyer.
At least for now, Conway is also holding to its usual schedule. Town Moderator Deborah Fauver said Tuesday it's her understanding that deliberative session will be held March 1 at Kennett High School's gym, rather than Loynd Auditorium, and the voting will take place in April at a place to be determined.
Last year, town elections were held in May drive-thru style at the town garage.
"I know it's going to be on the selectmen's agenda Feb. 9," said Fauver of the Conway town vote details.
Meanwhile, in Tamworth, town officials are planning to delay the election and town meeting from March to May. Selectmen's chair Willie Farnum said selectmen are asking the school district for permission to use K.A. Brett School on May 11 for voting. Town meeting would be held outside on May 15, a Saturday, at the school.
Typically, Tamworth has held its town meetings on a weeknight inside the Brett School gym.
"I don't think it has ever been held outside," said Farnum. The plans will be posted once they are finalized, he said.
Madison had planned to hold the deliberative portion of its town and school meetings via Zoom this coming Monday and Friday, respectively, but both were canceled and are being rescheduled.
“We just adjourned an emergency meeting wherein we decided to delay the deliberative session for the school to as late as possible in April to permit the ballot voting to line up with the Town Election, which was delayed on Tuesday from March 9 to May 11,” Michael Brooks, who serves on the Madison School Board, told the Sun.
Madison Town Meeting will be held May 15.
Madison Town Moderator George Epstein said town meeting, school deliberative session and voting would all take place in the Madison Elementary School multipurpose room as always.
"So far, the only thing that changed are the dates," said Epstein, adding the room would be set up for social distancing. "Otherwise, we will try to make it as much like any other year as possible."
Epstein said a date for school deliberative session has not been set but school officials are trying to set it for late in April or early May.
In Freedom, town elections will take place at the Freedom Elementary School on Tuesday, March 9, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and town meeting will be held on Saturday, March 13, also at the school, starting at 9 a.m.
In the past, Freedom had its town meeting and vote at the town hall on the same day.
"Selectmen and moderator felt that it would be safest for all to hold it at the elementary school to allow for appropriate social distancing," said Freedom Town Administrator Ellen White.
Effingham selectmen and moderator are still considering the date and venue of the town meeting, Town Administrator Audrey Fraizer said Tuesday.
"The town is comfortable with the voting, but not a town meeting venue and are considering moving it to May," said Fraizer. "It will be a point of discussion at the board of selectmen meeting on Thursday."
The 2021 Jackson Town Meeting in March has been postponed until May. Voting will be held Tuesday, May 11, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Town Office at 54 Main St. The deliberative meeting will be held May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Town Office.
