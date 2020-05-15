An occasional series asking local people what singular events and people have shaped their lives.
Dot Seybold is general manager of the Settlers Green retail complexes on Route 16 in North Conway.
1. What's the one trait you consider essential to your success?
I do make a consistent effort to pay attention to the details.
2. What's the one phone call that changed your life?
In 1988, Dave Van Note called to see if I would be interested in sending a resume to the Settlers organization.
3. What's the one trait you most value in a business partner or collaborator?
Follow-through.
4. What's the one thing that keeps you motivated?
Interesting challenges, and I have been highly motivated recently.
5. What's the book or movie that changed your life?
Such a difficult question. I read a lot but don't think there is any one book that has changed my life, but I read "Night," by Elie Wiesel at a young age and it was shocking me that there was such evil. And, the magic of just a few words to convey so much. "Those who kept silent yesterday, will remain silent tomorrow."
6. What is the piece of advice that most changed your life?
Get a therapist and work out what is in your way. I was in my 30s. We all have obstacles.
7. Who's the one person you'd call in a crisis?
Honestly, my best personal crisis counselor is my husband, Russ, but professionally it’s Curtis Burke. Between the two of them there’s not much that can’t get fixed.
8. Who is the one person, alive or dead, you'd most like to have dinner with?
I’ve got a crush on America's Dad, Andrew Cuomo, right now. When NYC is reopened, I would like to take him to dinner.
9. What's the one thing about which you most often say "Well, maybe one day?"
I will take my grandchildren to Africa.
10. Where do you wish you could buy a one-way ticket to?
I bought a one-way ticket to New Hampshire in 1976.
11. In what age in history would you most liked to have lived?
As a woman I look at the history of the world and am grateful to not live in any other period. Besides the oppression, I have no desire to live without good plumbing or central heat.
12. Not including the US, what country would you like most to live in?
I do love the idea of living in Italy for an extended period.
13. What do you miss most that you can't do since the pandemic started?
My sweet little grandson's sloppy kisses. And Black Cap Grille.
