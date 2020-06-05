Brenda Leavitt is general manager and owner of Badger Realty in North Conway.
1. What's the one trait you consider essential to your success?
Fairness and honesty.
2. What's the one phone call that changed your life?
The doctor calling on Feb. 17, 2007, confirming the passing of my daughter Miranda.
3. What's the trait you most value in a business partner or collaborator?
A new word should be added to the dictionary: “Dick Badger.” That would be the "trait" most valued. Voice of reason, able to look at all sides and decision made based upon facts, but delivered in a kind manner.
4. What's the one thing that keeps you motivated?
New challenges.
5. What's the book or movie that changed your life?
"The Shack," by William Young. A beautiful, inspiring movie that instills hope.
6. What is the one piece of advice that most changed your life?
Do not be afraid of the unknown — it’s all a life lesson.
7. Who's the one person you'd call in a crisis?
My husband Rich.
8. What's the one thing about which you most often say, "Well, maybe one day?"
My greatest thing would be to travel to underprivileged countries and work with children.
9. Where do you wish you could buy a one-way ticket to?
Haven’t found the right place to be willing to leave home in Maine/N.H.
10. Not including the U.S., what country would you like most to live in?
Italy.
11. In what age in history would you most liked to have lived?
Definitely the 1940s and early '50s. I love that era.
12. Who is the one person, alive or dead, you'd most like to have dinner with?
Diane Sawyer. I would love to hear her unbiased opinions on the world.
