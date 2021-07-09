CONWAY — Newcomers to Mount Washington Valley may be surprised to learn that where Settlers Green now stands was once home to Wylie Apte Sr. and Jr.’s White Mountain Airport.
All that's left of that past is the current New Balance Store at the entrance to the shopping complex that was built by Robert Barsamian and sister Lisa Green of OVP Management Inc. in 1988 after they bought the airport from Apte. Jr. in 1985.
Records show that in 1921, the Carroll County Park Association procured approximately 140 acres of land in a series of purchases. The acreage included a grandstand and track that hosted horse racing and motorcycle racing as well as providing a fairgrounds and a site for early regional aerial barnstorming. There was also a dance hall.
In 1929, the association sold the land to the White Mountain Airport Corp. for $4,100. The airport developers tore down the grandstand and stalls.
Ralph P. Newhall and his brother-in-law Walter J. Maguire, an agent for the Shell Eastern Petroleum Corp., started the Eagle Flying Service on the property in 1930. The Conway Village Airport was a second airfield just a few miles away.
During his years as part of the New England Air Circus Association, Wylie Apte participated in several air shows in the area. So when Newhall and Maguire sought to extricate themselves from the flying business, they persuaded Apte to take over, working on a percentage basis. Prior to this, Apte had managed Parlin Field in Newport, N.H., and the Twin Mountain airport.
In 1934, Apte became manager of the White Mountain Airport and persuaded the corporation to clear away the trees so that he could taxi near the highway. In 1935, a Works Progress Adminstration project cleared away the stumps and lengthened the runway to 1,500 feet.
For an air show in 1935, the Radio Club set up air-to-ground radio to allow passengers in the airplanes to talk to the people on the ground during their flight.
In 1938, Lew Barringer made what is generally recognized as the first sailplane wave flight in North America. At the time, he and others were exploring ridge conditions in the east central area of New Hampshire, when he found himself on top of the clouds just west of North Conway Airport. This was evidently a wave off the Moat Mountains and is worthy of mention due to its proximity to the airport.
It took 28 years before another wave flight was made in the area, when in October 1966 a small group successfully explored the major wave system 20 miles to the north in the lee of Mount Washington.
When the U.S. entered World War II in 1941, Apte closed the airport and joined the Coastal Air Patrol as a pilot. When Apte returned from his wartime service, he presented the White Mountain Airport Corp. with a proposal to sell buy the property. The corporation was dissolved May 4, 1943, and in July of that year, the airport was sold to Apte, who had by that time acquired 101 of the original 108 shares.
Apte Sr. died in August 1970 and his son Wylie (Bunky) Apte Jr. took over operations of the airport. By the mid-1970s Bunky had turned it into a busy tourist attraction with a fleet of five small aircraft providing scenic rides and charter flights.
The airport and Wylie Apte played a role in several search and rescue efforts over the years, flying missions for the forest fire patrol, lost persons, drowning accidents, hospital patients, and the Northeast airline tragedy.
For example, in June 1933, Joseph Simon, a young man from Brookline, Mass., was lost while hiking with friends to the Lakes of the Clouds on Mount Monroe.
The group were separated as the weather turned bad. Wylie Apte conducted an aerial search for Simon, flying low over the wooded terrain in dangerous air currents over Mount Washington for two days. Ultimately, Simon was found dead of exposure.
In October 1941, five-year-old Pamela Hollingsworth, daughter of a prominent Lowell, Mass., businessman, was lost in the woods near Albany and Mount Chocorua, setting off a kidnapping scare and massive eight-day search involving hundreds of searchers.
Wylie Apte and several other pilots from the White Mountain Airport flew searches to help locate the girl. When she was found she said that she had heard the airplanes' motors but was unable to signal the planes due to the density of the forest.
In August 1952, Charlotte Cook from Windham Center, Conn., disappeared in the White Mountain National Forest. Wylie Apte and two other pilots from the White Mountain Airport flew several search flights low over the search area communicating with ground search parties via radio.
In the fall of 1952, the airport's hangar burned down. A new hangar was dedicated in 1963. It was constructed by Harold J. Coles utilizing prefabricated trusses that were trucked in. In the early 1970s, Wylie Jr. built a modern maintenance hangar and additional hangar space for 30 resident planes.
In the late 1960s, Wylie Jr. put in a paved ramp, paved taxiways, up-to-date fuel system and an office complex.
In 1963, the airport hosted a Fly-In for the annual meeting of the Aviation Association of NH in support of a joint project by the North Conway Chamber of Commerce, the Eastern Slope Jaycees, and the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
Until the 1970s, the airport was seasonal and not open in the winter. After the runway, taxiway and ramp were paved, it was possible to plow and make the airport available for winter use.
Parker Morton, son of Cranmore Skimobile inventor George Morton, designed and used a prototype for plowing the airport.
By the 1980s, North Conway had substantially changed, with many new commercial businesses moving to the area. This resulted in a significant overhaul of property taxes, which made it impossible to make the airport a financial success. Apte sold the property to Barsamian and Green in 1988.
A great overview of the Apte's contributions to the airport is found in Janet M. Hounsell's book, "Conway, New Hampshire: 1765-1997."
Writes McAllister, "When Apte Sr. operated the airport, his favorite plane was the Waco, a single-engine biplane with a cruising speed of 90 mph. Built in Ohio, the Waco was used as a mail plane and was the favorite choice of stunt fliers. Years later, Wylie Jr. would acquire one, along with the traditional goggles, leather helmet and white silk scarf for his scenic ride service. His mother was his first passenger aboard this sporty plane. In time, Apte acquired five of these scarce aircraft and began giving 15-minute scenic rides in the two-wing open-cockpit aircraft."
As for the roots of the existing local airport, the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, according to its website, a group of local businessmen expressed a desire for a regional airport to provide additional means to access the Mount Washington Valley region, with current manager David Cullinan noting that the airport opened in 1961.
Discussions were underway between the Maine and New Hampshire Departments of Transportation to construct a new airport to improve economic development and air access within the region. The Eastern Slope Airport Authority (ESAA), was formed to commence efforts towards developing a new public airport. Land was purchased in Fryeburg, Maine and developed into what is known today as Eastern Slope Regional Airport (IZG).
After the sale of the White Mountain Airport, Eastern Slope Regional Airport then took over the role of the primary airport serving the region, in the current location in Fryeburg, Maine.
The town of Fryeburg is the owner and official sponsor of IZG. Eastern Slope Regional Airport is today an essential part of the transportation infrastructure in the Mount Washington Valley region which drives recreation, industry, business and commerce in both Western Maine and the Mount Washington Valley, with support form Conway voters and surrounding towns.
