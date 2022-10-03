CONWAY — September 2022 featured starkly wetter and cooler conditions after a warm summer, with an abundance of rainfall observed throughout the month, according to Director of Education Brian Fitzgerald of the Mount Washington Observatory.

The obsrvatory’s’ NCON3 weather station on Pine Street in North Conway Village reported thatduring the first week of September, over 5 inches of rain fell, surpassing the average for the month of 3.67 inches.

