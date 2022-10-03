CONWAY — September 2022 featured starkly wetter and cooler conditions after a warm summer, with an abundance of rainfall observed throughout the month, according to Director of Education Brian Fitzgerald of the Mount Washington Observatory.
The obsrvatory’s’ NCON3 weather station on Pine Street in North Conway Village reported thatduring the first week of September, over 5 inches of rain fell, surpassing the average for the month of 3.67 inches.
The station’s data cover the 24-hour period from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Sept. 4-5 saw 2.05 inches fall in a monthly-high 24-hour period, setting a new daily record, followed by a new daily record of 1.74 inches falling from Sept. 5-6.
As additional rainfall events accumulated, rainfall approached nearly eight inches for the month, doubling “normal” amounts for September. Surprisingly, the month fell well short of the wettest September on record, which saw 10.58 inches fall in 1999.
Temperatures followed a peculiar pattern during the month, with daily maximum temperatures averaging more than two degrees cooler than normal, while minimum temperature averaging more than 2½ degrees warmer than normal.
Frequent rain events and cloud cover managed to suppress daytime maximum temperatures frequently throughout the month, while cooler air masses entered the region by month’s end. From mid-month on, maximum temperatures retreated from the 80F-degree mark, and were largely 70F or cooler.
During one particularly wet and isothermal day (the 19-20, temperatures ranged from just 51F to 54F. A new daily record was set on this day for a record lowest maximum temperature.
Temperature
• Average maximum temperature: 70.2 degrees F.
• Average minimum temperature: 50.3
• Mean temperature: 60.3
• Maximum temperature for the month: 84 on Sept. 4-5, Sept. 10-11.
• Minimum temperature for the month: 33 on Sept. 29-30.
Precipitation
Total inches: 7.79 inches — 4.12 inches above normal.
Greatest in 24 hours: 2.05 inches on Sept. 4-5.
Snowfall: 0.0 inches.
Wind
• Average wind speed: 1.3 mph . Peak gust and direction: 21.8 MPH from the ESE on the 22nd
This summary was provided by: Brian Fitzgerald; and Cooperative Observers: Brian Fitzgerald, Hank Dresch, Mark Bunker, Ed Boyle and Charlie Buterbaugh.
