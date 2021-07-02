CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley's extended heat wave of 90-degree-plus days ended earlier this week with the Mount Washington Observatory’s North Conway weather station reporting a record daily high temperature reading of 95 degrees set Wednesday.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of research and education for the non-profit observatory, said that figure broke the old mark set in 2018.
“We also set a new daily record high minimum temperature at 69 overnight, beating the previous record of 64 degrees set in 2020. A daily record for the highest average temperature was also set at 82; the previous record was 76.5 set in 2018,” Fitzgerald said Thursday.
In an email, Fitzgerald also wanted to correct an article that ran Tuesday in the Sun that quoted local weather observer and Mount Washington Observatory board member Ed Bergeron of North Conway as saying the daily high temperature of 96 broke records Monday.
Bergeron, who helped establish the Obs’ official weather station on Pine Street in North Conway Village, told the Sun that North Conway’s high temperature set a new daily record for June 28, beating the old mark of 95 set in 2007.
“The record for Monday was technically 102, set back in 1992,” corrected Fitzgerald, noting he had spoken with Bergeron, who admitted his mistake.
He explained that Bergeron’s home weather station on West Side Road is not the official cooperative weather station for North Conway. He said the official station is located at the corner of Pine Street and Main Street in North Conway Village, which is operated by observatory staff and volunteers as a part of the nationwide Cooperative Observer program.
That station was officially transferred from Bergeron to the Obs in 2015, noted Fitzgerald.
“I looked at the wrong day,” Bergeron told the Sun in apologzing for his uncharacteristic error.
Fitzgerald also took issue with the Sun’s report about Monday’s high temperature reading being 60.4 at the summit of Mount Washington.
The Sun got that reading from the Obs’ online graph, which Fitzgerald said “does not always show the official measurements since temperature is read from a mercury or alcohol-glass thermometer vs. our digital sensors that are displayed on the webpage.”
Obs staff was not available at press time Monday, hence the paper’s reliance on the online graph.
Fitzgerald said the official reading was 62 degrees for that day.
In his weather summary for June, Fitzgerald said last month was one-tenth of a degree cooler than the warmest June on record, set in 1999.
“June 2021 was notably warmer and drier than normal. Six days throughout the month managed to reach 90 or higher, with a heat wave ending the month with readings of 93, 95 and 95," he said.
"A number of daily temperatures records were broken throughout the month that saw daily maximum temperatures average almost 5 degrees above normal. The monthly daily average temperature of 68.5 was just 0.1 degrees below tying the warmest June on record set in 1999.”
According to Fitzgerald, records broken for the month:
• June 6: New daily record highest average temperature of 74F; June 7: New daily record maximum temperature of 93F, new daily record high minimum temperature of 62, new daily record highest average temperature of 77.5;
• June 8: New daily record maximum temperature of 93, new daily record high minimum temperature of 69, new daily record highest average temperature of 81.
• June 28: New daily record high minimum temperature of 75, new daily record highest average temperature of 84.
• June 30: New daily record maximum temperature of 95, new daily record high minimum temperature of 69F, new daily record highest average temperature of 82.
“With just 0.64 inches of precipitation for the entire month, June 2021 ended nearly 4 inches below normal, adding to a longer-term drought so far this year,” said Fitzgerald, adding that June 2021’s total precipitation fell just 0.07 inches above the driest June on record at the station set back in 1979.
For the year-to-date, North Conway has recorded just 13.76 inches of precipitation, which is 9.31 inches drier than normal and is so far on pace for the driest year on record. As of the June 24 U.S. Drought Monitor weekly report, northern New Hampshire was categorized as being in moderate drought.
In June, the average maximum temperature was 81.1 (+4.9); average minimum temperature was 55.8 (+2.7); the mean temperature was 68.5 (+3.9); the maximum temperature for the month was 95 on June 28-29 and 29-30; and the minimum temperature for the month was 42 on June 17-18.
Fitzgerald said the Obs is always looking or volunteers to take weather observations. If interested, email education@mountwashington.org.
