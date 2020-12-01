RANDOLPH — The National Transportation Safety Board has ruled that the fatal collision that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph in June 2019 was caused by the impairment of truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. But the board also found multiple failures of federal and state systems put in place to protect motorists and a disregard for safety by the trucking company contributed to the crash.
“In this case there were failures up and down the line,” said Board Chair Robert Sumwalt.
In an almost four-hour meeting Tuesday, the board found that Zhukovskyy was impaired by drugs on the day of the accident and was impaired when the truck and flatbed trailer it was hauling crossed the center line on Route 2 into a group of 15 motorcycles traveling east. A blood test later showed six different drugs in his system including fentanyl and morphine.
Zhukovskyy has been charged with seven alternative counts of reckless manslaughter, negligent homicide and negligent homicide/DUI, as well as single felony counts of aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and reckless conduct. He has pleaded not guilty.
Killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I., Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee, Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass. Three others were injured. All were members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club of New England staying in Randolph for an annual meeting the next day.
Repeatedly during the meeting and at later press conference, NTSB Chairperson Robert Sumwalt and the board members used words like egregious, outrageous, substantial disregard to describe what they called systemic failures with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that allowed Zhukovskyy to be driving despite having both his motor vehicle and commercial licenses revoked.
In its final report, board noted that if the Massachusetts Registry had a system in place to promptly handle out-of-state notifications, Zhukovskyy’s license in that state would have been revoked. An investigation after the accident found over 5,200 notifications that had not be processed by the registry.
The board also cited the FMCSA for failure to issue Imminent Hazard orders against both Westfield Transport and Zhukovskyy for multiple violations of federal safety regulations. The agency had classified the trucking company as a “moderate risk.”
There was heavy criticism of Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass., for hiring Zhukovskyy without doing a check of his driving record and for its noncompliance with federal motor carrier safety regulations and taking deceptive practices to conceal violations. Sumwalt noted the Westfield called for a background check of Zhukovskyy about one hour after the accident so it could put him on the company insurance policy.
Westfield Transport was also cited for falsifying driver logs with the board finding the company demonstrated a “blatant disregard for safety.”
While placing blame for the accident entirely on Zhukovskyy, the board noted that the lead motorcycle, driven by JarHeads President Albert Mazza Jr., was “very, very close to the center line” and his parts of his bike actually crossed the line. Mazza, who was killed, was not wearing a helmet although the rest in the formation were. Mazza and three other drivers were also under the influence of alcohol but the investigators said the motorcyclists were not the cause of the crash.
“We are not blaming the victims,” said Sumwalt.
The board, however, is recommending all states to adopt a mandatory motorcycle law, noting New Hampshire is one of three states that does not require a helmet at all. The final report approved by the board states that helmets are demonstrated to save lives and medical costs.
“Someone’s freedom to ride without a helmet ends at my wallet,” said Sumwalt.
The final report also recommends all new street motorcycles be equipped with anti-lock braking system, which help control the bike in a sudden stop. Four of the motorcycles in the group had the systems and two of the motorcyclists felt the safety feature had helped them control their motorcycles in the crash.
