CONWAY — Go find your shovel.
A late spring nor’easter is forecast for the Granite State with the possibility of a foot or more of snow in some of the higher elevations while many low-lying areas will probably see primarily rain. Gusty winds are also predicted throughout the day putting utilities on alert.
The Mount Washington Valley was under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service starting 10 p.m. Thursday and ending around 6 a.m. Saturday.
“Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4-10 inches with higher amounts at higher elevations,” the warning stated. “Where … portions of western Maine. Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire.”
“I would doubt we’ll get 10 inches,” local weather observer Ed Bergeron said Thursday. “The temperatures are going to be between 33 and 34 degrees. If it’s 34, it will be pretty wet stuff.”
Temperatures topped 70 degrees here last Saturday, leading many to think Mother Nature was ready to leave Old Man Winter behind for the next nine months.
“It’s not uncommon to see snow in April,” Bergeron said. “We’ve gotten snow plenty times in April, but up until now, all we’d received was a trace.”
Bergeron said North Conway “is way off” a typical winter with only 53.3 inches of snow thus far. North Conway received a half-inch of snow in all of March, compared to 30-year average of about 14.6 inches.
The last time an inch of snow fell in North Conway was Feb. 28 with 3.3 inches.
Ryan Knapp, staff meteorologist for the Mount Washington Observatory posted on the website early Thursday that "snow will continue through Friday night, then start to taper to showers heading into Saturday morning. As of now, 8-12 inches of new snow looks possible for the higher terrain with upwards of 6-8 inches possible for neighboring trailheads. ... However, it is worth noting that some models shift the placement of the low and this could affect snowfall totals to skew higher or lower."
This storm has drawn a number of different snow totals from weather officials.
“Elevation-dependent heavy wet snow will likely lead to power outages across the higher terrain (above 800 feet) Thursday night through Friday night,” the National Weather Service posted on its Facebook page.
Meteorologist Eric Weglarz of WMUR (Channel 9) reported Thursday afternoon that "the highest wet snow totals — about 4-8 inches — will occur above 1,500 feet in elevation across the Monadnock Region and White Mountains, with amounts above 8 inches possible in spots higher than 2,500 feet."
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, was predicting 6 inches of wet snow for the Fryeburg, Maine, area.
“Low pressure tracking near Cape Cod will spread precipitation into New Hampshire and Maine today and tonight,” the Weather Service posted on its Facebook page.
It issued a a “Heavy Wet Snow” warning Thursday afternoon.
“The upcoming storm will likely produce very heavy and wet snow across much of the region,” the warning stated. “Now is the time to prepare! Heavy wet snow bonds to tree limbs causing trees to sag under the heavy weight. Eventually the weight becomes too much, causing the tree limbs to snap or entire trees can fall over. Strong winds during or after the heavy snow can cause additional tree damage. Now is the time to prepare for possible power outages. Move your vehicles into the garage or away from trees the best you can.”
Meteorologist Domenica Davis said on the Weather Channel’s website: “A coastal low is going to make for some nasty weather for the next several days ... with a good bit of snow in the interior Northeast.
"Parts of Vermont and New Hampshire, you’re going to get a good deal of snow. And the wind will be whipping from Friday into Saturday until the system clears on Saturday afternoon,” she said.
Davis called for 12-18 inches of snow in Dover; 8-12 inches in Sunapee; and 3-5 in Berlin, while Boston and Portland were forecast to get 1-2 inches of rain.
The snow won’t stick around too long, however, as Saturday’s forecast, according to the Weather Channel, is for a high of 47 degrees. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 53 degrees.
The Weather Underground is calling for more wet than white in the Conway area with periods of rain and snow throughout most of Friday but less than an inch of total snowfall.
AccuWeather is forecasting 2.2 inches of snow for Conway from Friday morning through the evening.
“Winter can’t seem to take the hint,” the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative posted on its Facebook page on Thursday. “We’re keeping a close eye on the weather system moving into our area this afternoon. Forecasts call for several inches of heavy, wet snow overnight and into Friday. Areas of concern include towns in our Sunapee, Plymouth and Conway districts, particularly locations above 800 feet in elevation.”
The post continued: “Spring snowstorms can be especially damaging, as even a few inches of wet snow can break tree branches and cause outages. Please prepare for the possibility that you may lose power by storing water, charging mobile devices and preparing a safe source of light and heat. To report an outage 24/7, call (800) 343-6432. Stay safe!”
“It is what it is, welcome to April,” said North Conway resident Jim LeFebvre when asked about the storm.
Superintendent Kevin Richard, who has called for one snow day this winter in SAU 9, won’t have to worry about this storm too much. Friday is already a planned remote learning day.
