FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen came to an impasse on June 25 over whether they wanted to follow through on a recommendation to monitor the Wards Book aquifer.
Selectmen in May heard a presentation from Dan Tinkham of Emery & Garrett Ground Water Extractions in Meredith pertaining to water extraction. Poland Spring extracts water for bottling in Fryeburg.
Emery & Garrett recommended in its report that surface water should be monitored in Ward’s Brook downstream of Evergreen Spring and upstream of the influence of Lovewell Pond.
Selectmen said Emery & Garrett didn’t get them pricing information in time for an article be placed on the warrant, scheduled for July 14.
But selectmen received that information at their June 25 meeting and also heard that Poland Spring is willing to pay the tab. The cost is $9,300.
“I think we should authorize Katie to go ahead and work that deal out so we can get that monitoring done, and have it paid for,” said Chairman Tom Klinepeter referring to town manager Katie Haley.
Klinepeter said Poland Spring needs to do monitoring there for a new permit.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke made the motion to move forward with the testing for $9,300. Clarke said while Poland Spring needs to monitor that area for its business, the town should also do independent monitoring there as well.
“Poland Springs is putting it in and they’re going to pay for it and do their own testing. I don’t see why we need to add another one,” said Selectman Tom Kingsbury. “It makes no sense to have two monitoring systems for the same thing.”
Selectman Jim Dutton agreed with Kingsbury.
Clarke replied, “You can’t have them monitor themselves, Tom.”
Selectmen decided to table Clarke’s motion until Haley could find out “what’s what,” in the words of Klinepeter.
Clarke and Klinepeter said that Clarke’s motion couldn’t pass because the vote would have been 2-2. Selectman Richard Murray was absent. Selectmen meet next on July 9.
