A voter fills out a ballot to choose members of the Conway Charter Commission at the town garage in Center Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Voters went to the polls Tuesday to choose nine Conway Charter Commission members from two dozen candidates. The election was held at the town highway garage from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

It was an uncommonly low turnout, according to election officials, with fewer than 450 residents voting.

