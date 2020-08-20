OSSIPEE — The New Hampshire Food Bank will hold a drive-thru mobile food pantry today from 1-3 p.m. at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 23 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee.
Volunteers are needed to help unload and organize the food.
Catalina Kirsch of the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health said there will be enough food for 500 households.
“Every household gets 67 pounds of food, which includes meat, dairy, dry and canned food,” she said. “This is a drive-thru event. Carpooling is encouraged. It is OK to have more than one household per car. All service delivered with dignity and respect for all.”
Volunteers are needed from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to unload trucks, set up and deliver food. Anyone interested in helping can call (603) 669-9725 ext. 1113 or (603) 723-6408 or email clanglois@nhfoodbank.org.
“You might think ‘Save it for someone who really needs it,’ but don't pass up this opportunity for N.H. Food Bank to #payitforward for all of you out there who are keeping our community going, working, helping your families and neighbors every day, caring for our children and seniors,” Christy Langlois, food systems coordinator of the N.H. Food Bank said. “This is for you, your neighbors, friends and family.”
Also: “No personal information taken, only question is town of residence. Tell everyone!”
The Mission of the New Hampshire Food Bank, according to its website, is “to feed hungry people by soliciting and effectively distributing grocery products and perishable foods, and offering innovative programs through a statewide network of approved agencies; by advocating for systemic change; and by educating the public about the nature of, and solutions to, problems of hunger in New Hampshire.
“The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, serves as the only food bank in the state, working to provide nutritious food and resources to the hundreds of thousands of New Hampshire residents that are food insecure. The Food Bank supplies millions of pounds of food annually to more than 400 partner agencies, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, children’s programs, senior centers and more. In turn, these agencies provide hunger relief to those suffering from food insecurity throughout the state.”
The Food Bank opened its doors on World Food Day in 1984 and in that year distributed 250,000 pounds of food to feed the hungry throughout the state. The Food Bank had 600 square feet of space in a garage until 2010, when it moved into a new building at 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, with 60,000 square feet.
In 2018, according to its website, the food bank distributed approximately 14.1million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce and meats to more than 425 non-profit food agencies in all corners” of the Granite State.
