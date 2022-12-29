Revelers celebrate New Years Eve with fireworks in Schouler park in North Conway in 2019. Fireworks in North Conway are planned for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Cranmore Mountain Resort and 9:30 p.m. at Schouler Park. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)
CONWAY — As 2022 draws to a close, it will end on a warm note with temperatures likely to be almost 20 degrees above average for New Year’s Eve and into the start of 2023, where the mercury may approach 60 degrees on Wednesday.
There is a strong likelihood of rain showers Saturday night when the town’s firework show is set to go off at 9:30 p.m. in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
“We’re still on for Saturday at this point,” Michael Lane, the town's parks and rec director, said Thursday.
The fireworks will be presented by Atlas Pyrovision Entertainment (formerly Atlas Fireworks) of Jaffrey.
“We’ve been in touch with Atlas, and at this point, the plan is to make a solid decision (late in the day) on Friday,” Lane said. “The rain makeup date will be Sunday at 9:30 p.m. if we have to postpone from New Year’s Eve.”
According to Weather Underground, the evening forecast for New Year’s Eve in North Conway is occasional rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.
As of Thursday, the forecast for Sunday was mostly cloudy skies with an 8 percent chance of precipitation and a temperature of 38 degrees at 9 p.m.
Lane is hoping for a window of opportunity for Saturday night. Hw said the fireworks show is scheduled to run for approximately 15 minutes. It’s about half the size of the town’s annual Fourth of July show.
The skating rink in Schouler Park will not be open to public skating on Saturday night.
“There is a little bit of ice on the rink,” Lane said. “We’re asking people to stay off the rink. We probably won’t be able to open for skating for at least another week. It looks like it’s going to be pretty warm for a few more days.”
Meanwhile, Cranmore Mountain Resort is scheduled to launch fireworks at the base of the South Slope on Saturday night, with its Cranapalooza activities from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Base Camp area with s’mores, music, games, C-more the Penguin and more. Go to cranmore.com for more information.
In Fryeburg, a new event, Night of Lights, is planned for Bradley Street on New Year’s Eve from 4-7 p.m. Bradley Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Merchants will have free goodies to eat, plus a cash beer garden.
Emily Ouellette, marketing manager for Fryeburg Dental Center, is helping with publicity. She said Night of Lights was Police Chief Aaron Mick’s idea.
Ouellette said free hot chocolate, popcorn and doughnuts will be served. The bonfires/campfires will be located in portable fire pits.
Parking will be available at the Legion building on Bradley Street and at the Fryeburg Academy gym, accessible from Pine Street. There also will be signage and police to direct people.
If you’d like to shake a leg to ring in 2023, a New Year’s Eve contradance is set for thw Tamworth Town House on Saturday from 7:30-10 p.m. at 27 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth.
Caller Dudley Laufman and his band are back again this year for Tamworth’s traditional New Year’s Eve dance. The dance is free and open to the public. Each dance is taught. Couples, singles and families are welcome. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination must be shown at the door. Masks are also recommended. For more information, call (603) 651-5800.
The week ahead will be unseasonably warm with a few chances for rain showers. According to Weather Underground, temperatures will be in the 40s through next Thursday, while on Wednesday, showers are forecast with a daytime high of 55 degrees is predicted. Temperatures may top 60 degrees in southern New Hampshire that day.
There is no snow in the 10-day forecast. North Conway has received just shy of 14 inches of snow thus far this winter.
