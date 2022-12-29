1-1-19 New Years fireworks 1

Revelers celebrate New Years Eve with fireworks in Schouler park in North Conway in 2019. Fireworks in North Conway are planned for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Cranmore Mountain Resort and 9:30 p.m. at Schouler Park. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)

CONWAY — As 2022 draws to a close, it will end on a warm note with temperatures likely to be almost 20 degrees above average for New Year’s Eve and into the start of 2023, where the mercury may approach 60 degrees on Wednesday.

There is a strong likelihood of rain showers Saturday night when the town’s firework show is set to go off at 9:30 p.m. in North Conway’s Schouler Park.

