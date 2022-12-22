CONWAY — As of Thursday afternoon, Conway officials were bracing for more bad weather and power outages due to Winter Storm Elliott, which will bring warmer weather but also rain and high winds.

Conway Town Manager John Eastman briefed the selectmen at their meeting on Tuesday, saying there could be a few inches of snow Thursday night, followed by 1-3 inches of rain as temperatures rise into the 50s, based on a briefing document from the National Weather Service released at noon on Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.