CONWAY — As of Thursday afternoon, Conway officials were bracing for more bad weather and power outages due to Winter Storm Elliott, which will bring warmer weather but also rain and high winds.
Conway Town Manager John Eastman briefed the selectmen at their meeting on Tuesday, saying there could be a few inches of snow Thursday night, followed by 1-3 inches of rain as temperatures rise into the 50s, based on a briefing document from the National Weather Service released at noon on Tuesday.
“They’re calling for potential significant river flooding, but that’s potential,” said Eastman. “They’re saying peak wind gusts in Conway between 40-45 miles an hour, which could affect power lines. I just wanted to make sure that the public knew that, and I will continue to get updates.”
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked if this new storm would be a “freezing rain event.”
Eastman replied, “It’s going to be 53 degrees and rainy, but after the sun goes down, the temperature will drop to about 15 degrees.
“Eventually the rain is going to taper off, and then it’s going to get cold and windy,” said Eastman, adding that despite the Department of Public Works’ best efforts, black ice “could be a problem.”
On Thursday afternoon, Conway Village Fire Chief and town emergency management director Stephen Solomon said he expected snow to start falling around 9 p.m. Thursday and 2-3 inches were possible. Today, the snow is expected to turn to rain and the temperatures will rise quickly.
“Very heavy rainfall tomorrow during the day,” said Solomon on Thursday. “Two to three inches of rain expected in about six hours. Wind increasing with the rain to 45-50 mph, winds from the southeast in the morning, moving southwest in the p.m.”
He added: “A southeast wind is a bad direction for us. There is nothing blocking the wind from that direction.”
Solomon continued: “The whole thing wraps up by 9 p.m. Friday with a massive and sudden temperature drop of 25-plus degrees in two hours. Wind chill will be below zero. It will remain breezy Saturday, but not like Friday.”
Solomon said the Saco River is expected to crest at 10.6 feet, but even if that happens, it will be a non-issue.
There is still potential for major flash flooding in small stream, ditches, culverts and poorly drained roads and parking lots.
Roads are expected to be “unusually slippery” Friday night.
Power outages are going to be likely. Eversource and New Hampshire Electrical Co-Op have crews staged here in town for this. However, their crews the can’t go up in the bucket trucks with winds at 35 mph or higher. So, work would begin on Saturday. Eversource expects power restoration could take 24 to 48 hours.
