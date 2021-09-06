CONWAY — It may have been the first “ribbon-pulling” ceremony ever held in Conway, but it brought smiles and applause last Thursday, when the new Ravine Trail Bridge at Kennett High School officially opened.
The bridge is part of a new 1.4-mile interpretive multiuse trail that skirts behind the school’s playing fields and connects to the old Conway Rec Path Trail. The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust hopes the bridge from the bus parking lot to the athletic fields, which eliminates roughly a quarter-mile walk for spectators, will be a hit with outdoor enthusiasts, too.
Jeff Sires of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust was master of ceremonies at the Sept. 2 unveiling. He made sure to thank all the entities involved in the project, starting with the White Mountain Trail Collective, “obviously for funding the entirety of the trail construction project. Thank you very much.”
He thanked Kennett High School and Conway School Board officials. along with the Pine Hill Community Forest Management Committee who helped to guide the early stages of the project, and the town of Conway, Tin Mountain Conservation Center and the Mount Washington Valley Trails Association.
Lastly, Sires thanked Recon Trail Design of Parsonsfield, Maine, who “actually built the trail and installed the bridge and has done a great job. Matt’s (Coughlan, owner) vision and dedication to the details and the impressive work that he’s done here is is pretty obvious.”
He added: “It’s going to be a great community asset. And we really appreciate it.”
The bridge area, often referred to as the “Cold Brook Fjord,” is actually Kennett High School property under a Tin Mountain Conservation Center easement.
“It’s beautiful, better than I could have ever imagined,” said USVLT Executive Director William Abbott, adding, “I would have never imagined having this beautiful foundation stone be repurposed. I think it exceeded all our expectations.”
Yohann Hanley of the White Mountain Collective agreed. “To Matt and crew, the work that you do is beautiful. Every time I get to work with you I learn new things, I get to see new things and I always have full confidence that you’re going to do a great job.”
“We’re just happy to have this as an asset in the school community,” said KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter, who attended the ceremony with Neal Weaver, the school’s athletic director. “It’s another great part of the campus at Kennett High School.”
Mike Dufilho, high school programs manager for Tin Mountain Conservation Center, is working on interpretive panels to be displayed along the trail that talk about ecological and historical aspects of it.
“We’re super excited about the educational opportunities that are now open because this trail exists,” he said. “And we’re really excited to move forward on the interpretive panel projects which we’ve gotten. The final proofs are almost completed and we’re hoping to get them in the ground, probably in the next week or two.”
Coughlan spoke about the technical details of the project as well as the granite used for it.
“It’s a pile that I’ve walked by for over 10 years, thinking, ‘Boy, I wonder what I could do with that if I got the chance,’” he said.
“And lo and behold, I got the chance. And I’m really happy. This is the most technical project that I’ve ever taken on given the length of the retaining wall tied in with the bridge, and it wouldn’t have been possible without this stone. And it was really an honor to work with it,” he said.
“And to see some of those old drill holes and to know that those are over 120 years old, and what it took to get them to where they sat before we got to them means a lot to me. I’m really happy that I got the opportunity. And I just wanted to thank everybody who trusted me to, to play out my vision here.”
Coughlan had the honor of pulling the ribbon. Due to lack of a giant pair of scissors, “This is not a ribbon-cutting, we went for a ribbon pulling,” Sires announced with a grin.
The bridge is a prefabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge, 45 feet long and 6 feet wide. It has a projected cost of $34,285, and officials estimated it cost an additional $7,000 in labor for the six-week installation project, which started in July
The project, which was funded primarily through grants, did not cost the school district a penny.
Land steward Peter Howe met with the school board Feb. 10, 2020, and received unanimous support for the project.
“When Kennett High was first constructed (in 2007), we ... developed a plan with the state to mitigate this by placing several acres in a conservation easement that’s overseen by Tin Mountain Conservation,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
“Part of that conservation area is a steep ravine between the bus parking area and the softball field on the opposite side. Several years ago, due to the long walk from the general parking area to the softball field (for home and visitor spectators), the (Conway School Board’s) Facilities Committee examined the possibility of installing a bridge across the ravine. At the time, it was too cost-prohibitive and not a priority.
He added: “Over the past year, the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has been working with the Pine Hill Community Management Committee (Jim Hill, director of administrative services for SAU 9, is the district’s representative on that committee) to develop a master plan for the area as it relates to recreation and education for the school and general community.
“A representative of USVLT met with the Conway Facilities Committee last year to give them an update on where things were going, and the facilities committee was extremely supportive of the progress that was being made,” Richard said.
Hill said he was amazed by the scope of work. “I had no idea when I when I got involved in this stuff of how much stuff is going on valleywide and toward Fryeburg,” he said.
“I just saw the Maine news that they’re looking at a feasibility study to connect the Fryeburg Rail Trail to Standish, Maine.”
He added: “I think this is going to be a trail network that in the next 15 years is going to go from the upper part of the Mount Washington Valley all the way to Portland, Maine.”
The land trust acquired 460 acres of land surrounding Kennett High School to create the Pine Hill Community Forest in 2018. The trust then formed the Pine Hill Management Committee to manage the land as a community resource.
The White Mountain Collective Trail Collective’s mission is “to preserve the legacy of trail stewardship in the White Mountains Region by supporting and enhancing sustainable care of our trails.”
