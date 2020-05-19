CONWAY — Local real estate veteran Jim Lyons, owner of Select Real Estate and Banners Restaurant, both in Conway, believes the valley is seen as a safe and attractive area by home buyers and that it will remain a strong sellers’ market.
“Like everyone, I wish none of this (COVID-19 pandemic) had ever happened,” said Lyons.
“Of course, we have adapted to the new ways of doing business, maintaining social distancing and the like," Lyons said, adding, "We are able to do everything that we need to in terms of providing the great client and customer service that we have always been known for.”
Active at the state level by serving on various real estate boards over the years, Lyons is a past two-time president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors and past president of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors. Lyons founded Select in 1981, giving him a long-term perspective on real- estate trends over the years, which guides him in his assessments now.
"We are experiencing strong buyer demand and a shortage of inventory, so most new listings, if priced right, have strong showing activity, some with multiple offers, and go under contract in just a few days," he said.
For more information, call (603) 447-3813 or go to selectrealestate.com.
