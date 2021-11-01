CONCORD — New Hampshire’s 2021 moose hunting season closed last Sunday with hunters harvesting 30 moose — 24 bulls and six cows, according to Henry Jones, state Fish and Game’s moose project leader.
Hunters achieved a 73 percent success rate during the nine-day season. Forty-one hunters took part in the hunt, including 39 lottery permit holders, one through a permit auctioned by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire and one Dream Hunt participant sponsored by the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation.
In 2020, the overall moose hunter success rate was 75 percent, which was slightly above the average result of 73 percent over each of the previous five years.
“Most hunters this year were well-prepared for the adventure and took full advantage of the opportunity to hunt moose,” said Jones.
“However, it was a season of two different weather patterns. After a warm day statewide on the Oct. 16 opener, cooler temperatures and showers prevailed in northern New Hampshire, which encouraged moose movement during the day. Central and southern areas of the state experienced milder temperatures, likely resulting in lower moose activity during the day.”
Several large bulls were taken, including two that weighed 880 pounds dressed, which equates to 1,200 pounds of live weight — over half a ton. The ensuing work to remove an animal that large from the woods is no small task, and preparation is essential.
Breighton Jones of Charlestown is a great example of someone who worked hard to prepare for the hunt. Without previous experience hunting moose, Jones studied their behavior, scouted the topography and moose activity in his hunting area and learned how to quarter and pack out a moose. These hours of careful thought resulted in Jones taking a large bull and transporting it from the woods; each hindquarter weighed approximately 100 pounds.
Each year, Fish and Game issues a moose-hunting permit to the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation for their Dream Hunt Program, which then gives this permit to a young individual with a severe illness.
The 2021 Dream Hunt was coordinated by Mark Edwards, and, as in many years before, Northern New Hampshire Guide Service devoted their support, food and lodging to the permit recipient. Permittee Kasch Allen-Lauer, a 14-year-old from Swanzey, and his grandfather, David Poisson of Keene, harvested a 620-pound bull on Oct. 1.
More than 5,500 people entered the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery this year.
David Chase of Madison was the lone Carroll County resident chosen for this year’s hunt, while alternates included Leo Brand of Wolfeboro; Richard Graham III, of Center Ossipee; Jeffrey Nelson of Moultonborough; and Edward Sawmill of Center Conway.
The 2021 lottery was not open for community attendance for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The moose hunt has been an annual event in the Granite State for more than 20 years. The state's first modern-day moose hunt took place in 1988, with 75 permits issued in the North Country for what was then just a three-day hunt. At that time, New Hampshire was home to about 1,600 moose. In 1992, the number of permits rose to 190 and the following year to 317 permits. By 1994, the number had increased to 405 and topped out at a record 495 in 1995.
The herd stood at 5,000 in 1994. In 2017, according to the National Wildlife Foundation, "The New Hampshire moose population has plummeted by more than 40 percent in the last decade from over 7,500 moose to just 4,000 today.”
According to foundation biologists, some of the decline is due to "increasing parasite loads influenced by shorter winters caused by climate change."
The state’s current moose population, according to Fish and Game biologists, is estimated at about 3,000 animals.
The availability of moose hunting permits is made possible by careful monitoring of moose populations. The resulting annual harvest of moose provides valuable information on their physical condition and productivity and provides a unique recreational opportunity. Learn more about moose hunting in New Hampshire at tinyurl.com/y9q7mntc.
