CONCORD — In the 2022 election cycle there will be contested races from the top to the bottom of Carroll County and the faces will be different due to the 2020 redistricting.
The filing period ran June 1-10. The list is apparently finalized as town clerks should have turned in all their candidate filings. The primaries are Sept. 13 and the general election is Nov. 8.
House District 8 is a reformulated floterial district. Pre-redistricting, it comprised Brookfield, Effingham, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tuftonboro and Wakefield. The seat is occupied by Democrat Bill Marsh, who is running for state Senate.
Now it will include Tamworth, Eaton, Freedom and Madison instead of Ossipee, Sandwich and Tuftonboro and have two seats instead of one.
Filing in House District 8 are incumbents Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), who now serve in District 3, and newcomers Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough).
Costable served District 3 in Raymond for four years ending in 2020. On Facebook, he said he's moving from Raymond because housing is unaffordable. In 2019, he won the New Hampshire Liberty Alliance Outstanding Representative of the Year Award.
Ringelstein announced her candidacy on her Facebook page. "As a capable, caring and committed resident of Moultonborough for 42 years, it would be a privilege to serve the district," she said.
She listed as qualifications working 18 years in the business office of a privately owned firm that specializes in instrumentation and controls for the water and wastewater industry; 10 years as a Certified Childbirth Educator; a three-year elected school board term; and "over 30 years of engagement at our local United Methodist church."
Carroll County House District 1 used to represent Bartlett, Hart's Location and Jackson with one seat. Now it represents Conway and has three seats.
Incumbent Republican Karen Umberger will have to survive a primary challenge to move onto the general as four other Republicans — Mike DiGregorio, Frank McCarthy, Joe Mosca and Alex Talcott — are vying for those three seats.
The three top vote-getters will advance to the general and face Democratic incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, as well as newcomer David Paige.
District 2, which used to have three seats representing Conway, Eaton Chatham and Hale’s Location, now has has two seats and represents Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich.
Democrat incumbents Anita Burroughs of Bartlett and Chris McAleer of Jackson both signed up and have no primary challengers, but they will have a contest in November. Nathaniel Gurien of Sandwich signed up to run as an independent as did Ray Gilmore. No Republicans are running in this district.
Before redistricting, House District 3 consisted of Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth and had two seats. Now, it has two seats and represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth.
There is a contested Republican primary between incumbent Karel Crawford and challengers Richard Brown and George Mottram. All three are from Moultonborough. Meanwhile, Democrat Gabrielle Watson of Tamworth is running with Mary Peaco Todd of Tamworth.
Carroll House 4 presently represents Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, Sandwich and has two seats. Post-redistricting, it still will have two seats but will represent Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield. For these two seats, there will not be a contest until November.
Incumbent and Carroll County Delegation Chair Lino Avellani of Wakefield and Mike Belcher of Wakefield (both Republicans) will be taking on Max Gehring of Wakefield and Knute Ogren of Effingham (both Democrats) in the general.
District 5 currently represents Brookfield, Effingham, Ossipee and Wakefield and has three seats. Post-redistricting it will have only one seat and represent Ossipee. Democrat Patricia Pustell will be challenging incumbent Republican Jonathan Smith in the general election.
District 6 represents Wolfeboro with two seats but after redistricting will represent Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro. Incumbent Republicans Brodie Deshaies John MacDonald are facing a primary challenger from Lawrence Borland and Katy Peternel, both of Wolfeboro. In addition, Democrats Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner have thrown their hats in the ring for District 6.
Pre-redistricting, the floterial District 7 — Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth — had one seat, occupied for years by Democrat Ed Butler of Hart's Location and more recently by McAleer of Jackson
Post-redistricting, the one seat will represent Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro. Incumbent Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) will be squaring off against Bobbi Boudman of Wolfeboro.
As for county primary races, Sheriff Domenic Richardi (R-Conway) is being challenged by Justin Worthley of (R-Wakefield).
Incumbent County Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) and District 3 commissioner Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) in the general election will be facing challenges from Democrats Adam Heard of Sandwich and Theresa Swanick of Effingham.
