BARTLETT — Photographers in the region have had the opportunity this month to capture stunning photos of the Comet NEOWISE.
According to NASA, Comet NEOWISE was discovered by and named after NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer in late March. It’s observable to people in the northern hemisphere.
“Comet NEOWISE is putting on a dazzling display for skywatchers before it disappears, not to be seen again for another 6,800 years,” said NASA.gov.
Among the local photographers to get a stunning image of the comet is Roger Marcoux who has been a professional photographer based out of Bartlett for 38 years. He shot an image of the comet from Bartlett on July 17.
Marcoux took a photo of the Hale-Bopp comet that appeared on the front page of the Boston Globe in 1997.
“July 23 is its closest approach to the Earth, but the thing that makes a comet more visible is its closest approach to the sun (perihelion), which happened on July 3,” said Marcoux “When it is closest to the sun, the heat melts the icy dirtball and creates the coma (cloud of gases and particles) and the dust tail.
“The night I shot this photo last week, I could see the comet as I pulled into the location I was setting up in, while I still had my headlights on. To find a spot, go somewhere as dark as possible.”
He said that the comet, only 3 miles in diameter, will only be visible for a limited time.
“NEOWISE will be naked eye visible for another month, but it will be getting farther away from the Earth and Sun by then, so get out and see it now!” he said.” When you see Comet c/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) with the naked eye, you will only see the coma and white dust tail. The blue ion tail is only visible through photography.”
He said the comet would be visible from about 9:30 p.m. until morning in dark areas with a “low horizon” with an unobstructed view at night to 335 degrees on the compass. In the morning, it will be farther East.
Or, “find the Big Dipper in the north northwest and look down and to the right.”
Marcoux recommends that anyone interested in learning more about how to find the comet should look up this website as a resource, “theskylive.com.”
Staff from the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory also took photos of the comet from the the summit.
“While out viewing Comet NEOWISE last night (as it can easily be viewed with the naked eye after sunset now), we got an unexpected bonus view of the Northern Lights,” states a post on the Observatory’s Facebook page. “So, we ran inside and grabbed a camera to snap a few shots.”
Bob Cottrell of the Conway Public Library says the library has a telescope that people check out.
Marcoux provided the following tips in trying to photograph NEOWISE.
• Bring a tripod and a red light, so you don’t ruin your night vision and everyone else’s. Use your fastest lens, anything from 85mm to 150mm will work. Longer lenses with accentuate the length of star trails (shorter, or no trails are better) with the long exposure necessary and because it is a longer lens, it won’t have as large an aperture, which you need to gather more light and have faster shutter speeds.
• Use a cable release or timer, to reduce camera shake. Set the focus to manual and dial it in to infinity. Use full manual mode and open the aperture all the way up. (smallest number is the biggest aperture) Start out at ISO 1000, but play with it. Less grainy with lower ISO, but sometimes you don’t have a choice. Your widest aperture dictates what your shutter speed will be, so start at 30 seconds and go shorter is your lens is fast or longer if it is a slower lens with a smaller aperture. Many cameras will only go the 30 seconds, so if yours is one of them, you need to change to the BULB setting on the camera, which keeps the shutter open as long as you are holding the shutter release down. Then you will have to count it out. Be nice to the other observers around you and count it to yourself. Turn your headlights off as soon as you stop your car and use only red lights to see what you are doing. Bring binoculars or a small scope. Leave your cellphone in the car with the ringer off and quietly watch the comet, and the occasional meteor or satellite including the International Space Station.
