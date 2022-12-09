MANCHESTER — New Hampshire Tourism Director Lori Harnois told members of the state’s ski industry to prepare for a busy winter season with more visitors and spending expected.

Attending the winter kickoff event for Ski NH at the base lodge for McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Friday night, Harnois said her department’s research shows the state has recovered from the worst of the pandemic and that travel and tourism business levels are either back at the levels of the 2019 winter season or actually have exceeded that.

