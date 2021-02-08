CONWAY — New Hampshire model with ties to the Mount Washington Valley has recently done a shoot for a video game.
Sarah Maillet, 38, of New Ipswich posed to as character named Snow in the video game Black Powder Red Earth by Echelon Software. She was recently the subject of a segment on WMUR news.
She did the shoot in mid January in Pennsylvania. She said it was like a typical shoot just with "thousands of dollars of tactical armor." Some of the shots will be given to an animation team for the Black Powder Red Earth Comic book.
“It’s such a unique job experience,” said Maillet. “I feel like instead of me being/becoming her, she’s becoming/modeled after me. So there’s a lot of fun to have with it.”
Maillet quotes President and Lead Designer at Echelon Software Jon Chang as saying Snow, "flies drones, lifts weights, shoots guns, likes cats and anime. She might even have tattoos”
During the Pennsylvania shoot she worked with Chang and photographer Stephen Ciucolli.
The game, by Echelon, is already out and available on a website called Steam. Maillett says the game designers are adding her character into the game. She hopes that will happen in the next 60 days or so.
"Black Powder Red Earth® is a minute-to-minute turn-based tactics game set in a proxy war between the dictatorship of a failing petro-state and a brutal jihadist insurgency," states a brief description of the game on Black Powder Red Earth's Facebook page. "Fighting in war-torn urban sprawls, players lead an enhanced capability advisory and enabler unit, conducting kinetic actions with full lethal surrogacy to accomplish their missions."
Regarding local experience, Maillet has worked with North Conway based Philbrick Photography for about 10 years. Maillet says on a typical year she would come to the Valley several times to shoot with Jay and Vicki Philbrick. Some of the shoots are on hair raising cliffs like on Cathedral Ledge.
“Shooting with Jay (and his wife Vicki) is always an adventure,” said Maillet. “We have a great artistic chemistry and have a blast. We’re usually climbing some mountain, repelling down one, running around in nature... no matter the season.. making art in the studio or even traveling to another state or country. Not to mention we’ve become great friends.”
Jay Philbrick has high regard for Maillet's ability. He was "very pleased" that she was chosen for the game. He "discovered" her about a decade ago at a wedding.
"Sarah and I have worked together a ton including in such exotic locations as Iceland and the desert Southwest," said Jay Philbrick. "Much of my most unique model work has been done with her. She always brings a lot to each session; unique concepts, great wardrobe, and an abundance of enthusiasm which really helps to make things happen. Some of my best and most creative cliffside photography has been with Sarah and she is the only model I've done an ice cliff session with. I can't wait until this COVID crisis winds down so that we can get a chance to work together again!"
For more about the game go to blackpowderredearth.com.
