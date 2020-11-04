CONWAY — “The waiting is the hardest part.”
The late rocker Tom Petty’s lyrics captured the mood around the country as the nation waited anxiously to see who would win the presidency. Incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were forced to play the waiting game while votes were still being counted in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
There was no such waiting in the Granite State, as Biden carried the Granite State and its four electoral college votes (270 are needed to win the Oval Office). As of Wednesday afternoon with 94.7 percent of all precincts reporting, Biden led Trump 408,354 to 349,098 (53.03 percent to 45.34), while Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen had 12,557 votes (1.63 percent).
In the 2016 presidential election, more than 740,000 ballots were cast in the Granite State. Ultimately, it was Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton who edged then businessman Trump, the Republican nominee, 348,526 to 345,790 (46.8 percent to 46.5 percent).
In Carroll County, Trump topped Clinton, 14,418 to 13,204, winning 10 of the 19 towns. Conway supported Clinton, 2,717 to 2,204.
Nationwide, Clinton won the popular vote, 65,853,625 to 63,985,106 (48 to 45.5 percent), but Trump secured the presidency by winning the electoral college tally 302 to 232.
Carroll County again on Tuesday went blue for Biden over Trump, 16,786 to 16,013 as record numbers went to polls. Biden won 10 of the 19 towns and townships, while Trump carried eight. In Freedom, both men received 538 votes.
Tuesday was a strong day for almost all of the incumbents on the ballot in the state.
Gov. Chris Sununu (R-Newfields) won a third term in the corner office in Concord by topping state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes (D-Concord) with 94.4 percent of the precincts reporting at 2 p.m., 493,697 to 255,558 (64.96 percent to 33.62).
Sununu also carried Carroll County, 22,119 to 10,428, winning every town and township but Jackson, which went for Feltes, 424-328.
Sununu was thrilled with the win but stressed the importance of the Granite State uniting moving forward.
“Those feelings end tonight. Tomorrow, we come together as neighbors in our communities understanding we still have a lot of challenges ahead,” Sununu said. “If we don’t come together one way or another and leave the political stuff behind, we’re not going to get anywhere, but we’ve done it before and we have a model of success.
He added: “This past year has been so trying for so many folks. We get it. There have been so many sacrifices that have been made by individuals or businesses, but at the end of the day everyone took responsibility not just for themselves but for the neighbors in their community and we did it right with our COVID-19 numbers being low and our very strong economy. In doing it right we have become a gold standard for the rest of the country.”
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-Madbury) won a third six-year term by beating businessman Corky Messner (R-Wolfeboro), 433,444 to 310,060 (56.92 percent to 40.72). She also won Carroll County, 17,670 to 14,694, taking 10 of the 19 towns and townships.
“It was a campaign like no other, but it worked,” Shaheen said.
She added: ”I have always fought for New Hampshire, and I always will. That means working with Democrats, Republicans or anyone to make a difference for the people of this state. And right now, that means overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nation is in crisis. We need to work together to rebuild. And, if we do, we will come through this even stronger.”
Messner said he was “humbled and grateful for the support” he received in his campaign and vowed to remain involved in the GOP as he plans to establish a political action committee to support Granite State Republicans.
In the 1st Congressional District race, incumbent Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) topped Matt Mowers (R-Bedford), with 97 percent of the vote in, 203,226 to 182,433 (51.43 percent to 46.17). Mowers actually won Carroll County, 16,082 to 15,910.
Two familiar faces, incumbent Michael Cryans, Democrat from Hanover, and Joe Kenney, Republican from Wakefield, met for the fifth time in the race for the Executive Council seat from District 1. Kenney was in front at of 2 p.m. won 85 percent of the precincts reporting, 72,338 to 68,299 (51.44 percent to 48.56). Kenney took the county, 17,893 to 13,741.
“Once we saw the votes come in from Hanover, it looks like we’re going to win about 3,500 votes,” Kenney said by phone. “I look forward to working on behalf of the voters of Carroll County.
Kenney urged voters to put people over politics in this election.
“A lot of people move to this state, which is fine, but I say to leave the politics at the border and let’s keep New Hampshire as New Hampshire,” he said.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner expected a record number of ballots to be cast in Tuesday’s election, and he was right as the state surpassed the record of 755,850 set in 2016.
Bartlett ended the day with 2,931 on the checklist as new voters came out in full force, including 10 at 5:30 p.m. “We set all sorts of records,” Bartlett Town Moderator Norman Head said Wednesday. “We had 2,218 votes cast (75 percent participation); 950 absentee ballots and a record for new voters. It was pretty amazing,” Head said.
In Bartlett, most of the morning, the line to vote was at least an hour-long for those whose last names were “A through L,” while those “M to Z” were able to essentially breeze through the polls.
Initially, the line at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School came out of the gymnasium onto the outdoor basketball court and ran parallel the entire length of the front of the school.
“We waited about 800 hours, at least it seemed like it,” Roger Labbe, former town fire chief, said joking. “It was a good hour-plus, but we did it, we voted.”
“There were some lines initially, but overall it went very well,” Head said. “We received a number of compliments on our layout (24 voting stations). I think this is the best team of volunteers that we have ever had. I can’t thank them, the school board, principal Joe Yahna and the staff there for helping to make it such a smooth day.”
In Conway, voters began gathering almost two hours before the polls opened at 8 a.m. at Kennett High School. The first person on line arrived at 5:45 a.m., while the second person got there at 6 a.m.
Just prior to doors opening, the line stretched out the Peter Ames Gymnasium, took a left turn, running the length of the music room and cafeteria, turned right at the school gazebo, ran the length of the bus parking lot, turned left and ran along the Gary Millen Stadium to the Art Walker Concession Stand.
“It was a wonderful day,” said Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell. “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of the (60) volunteers. Big Dave’s Bagels and Deli came through for us with lunch, and the Gibson Center (for Senior Services) took care of us for dinner.”
Conway had a record 71 percent participation with 5,893 ballots cast — 3,086 in person and 2,807 by absentee ballot. From Sept. 26 to Oct. 24, the town had 300 new voters register.
Hale’s Location, located off West Side Road, had 123 out of 134 registered voters cast a ballot for a whopping 91 percent participation. There were 68 who voted by absentee ballot and 55 in person.
Freedom had 77 percent voter turnout according to Town Clerk Libby Priebe, and the town had 85 new voters register on Election Day.
