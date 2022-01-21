CONCORD — New Hampshire could be its own sovereign nation under a Constitutional Amendment proposed by state Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) and now making its way through the halls of Concord, and if successful, to the ballot box.
Sylvia offered the measure Thursday for the state to peacefully secede from the United States.
To get it past the House Committee on State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs would be the first step for CACR 32.
He said some may consider it a laughable question but he wondered what they might think of the answer.
“The people of our state reserved to themselves every power not expressly delegated,” Sylvia said, including revolution.
“We are here today to head off any other consideration but the peaceful formation of a new government independent of Washington, D.C.,” he told the committee.
This would require a two-thirds vote of the people, but first have to pass the Legislature by 60 percent. His hope is to get it placed on the ballot this November.
Asked if those who served in wars would consider the bill a service or a disservice.
Sylvia said he thinks they would be horrified at what Washington is doing and would support the idea.
Asked if he believes the state could sustain itself financially, Sylvia said “yes.” Then why not a referendum rather than a Constitutional Amendment?
Sylvia said he did not think a referendum was the best way to go.
Rep. Jess Edwards (R-Auburn) said he would vote “no” and he hoped the bill is killed in committee, not because it is a scary conversation. “I just don’t think it is in the consciousness of the citizens,” Edwards said.
“I have not given up on the Great American Experience,” Edwards said. “Get involved, run, make it our country again.”
He said the timing would be bad for the state and the media would make a mockery of New Hampshire as it would become national news.
The analysis of the Constitutional Amendment reads that the concurrent resolution “declares the state’s independence from the United States and moves New Hampshire forward as a sovereign nation.”
Rep. Brodie Deshaies, (R-Wolfeboro) said he reached out to constitutional scholars who noted this does have national ramifications and with the hearing, the state has now entered a Constitutional process.
“Rebellion can be peaceful,” Deshaies said.
New Hampshire is a sovereign state but not a nation, he noted. It did cede some of its powers by taking federal money, he said, and like the carrot and the stick, analogy, he said, “we can say we don’t want the stick and would have to give away the carrot.”
Deshaies offered an amendment that the state will never leave the union, which received laughter.
It means, he said, we recognize that our state would still recognize the perpetual union and that we are co-sharers of sovereignty.
What will happen to military security on the coast, he was asked by the chairman Rep. Al Baldasaro (R-Londonderry).
He said it wouldn’t happen because the federal government would not allow for the state to secede.
The hearing room was packed and Baldasaro said he considered moving it into Representatives Hall. There were at least 90 people watching it on livestreaming during the first hour of the hearing.
Rep. Tim Horrigan (D-Durham) said he considers himself an American first and a resident of New Hampshire second. He said he sees the measure is “un-American” and it conflicts with the oath taken by legislators.
He said he can’t see it passing the House with the votes required.
“The practical implications are just impossible,” he said, though he noted the state has some profitable liquor stores and a couple of airports that could become international.
“We are part of the United States,” Horrigan said noting he considered the measure “a waste of time.”
After the 2020 election about half a dozen House members were among those signing a petition to declare the election null and void and to terminate the state of New Hampshire. The petition was sent to the Secretary of State.
