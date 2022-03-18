Among local businesses offering maple products this weekend are:
• Cathedral Ledge Distillery, 3340 White Mountain Highway, North Conway; (603) 730-5696; cathedralledgedistillery.com. Organic maple liqueur with vodka and maple products from Meridan Hill Maple Farm of Stratford. Open daily.
• Eldridge Family Sugar House and Ice Cream Shoppe, 183 Plain Hill Road, Tamworth; (603) 730-2585; eldridgefamilysugarhouse.com. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19-20; tours, maple products, maple soft serve ice cream.
• Leavitt’s Country Bakery, Conway; (603) 662-0349. Maple bacon doughnuts, maple squares, le whoopie pies, coffee cake and maple-frosted cupcakes. Closed Wednesdays.
• Mac Hill Maple, 370 Gardner Hill Road, Tamworth; (603) 520-5725; March 19-20 and 26-27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by chance. If you go to four participating sugarhouses (Mac Hill, Young’s in North Sandwich, Eldridge Family Sugar House in West Ossipee and the Dr. Remick Farm Museum in Tamworth), you’re entered a drawing for one of four maple baskets, says Will Streeter.
• Mooney Hill Maples, 493 High St., Madison; (603) 662-2775; mooneyhillmaples.com; March 19-20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Nate & Kate’s, 2102 Green Hill Road, Chatham; (603) 662-9906; nateandkatesmaple.com; March 26-27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with maple ice cream sponsored by Sherman Farm of East Conway and maple-sugar mini-doughnuts made fresh from Binny’s of Fryeburg. Chatham Historical Society will be selling chili and historical books. Maple syrup, sugar and cream on sale.
• 100 Acre Wood Sugar Shack, Intervale; (603) 356-9980; believeinbooks.org. Open Fridays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., maple storybook trail.
• Polly’s Pancake Parlor, 672 Route 117, Sugar Hill (Grafton); (603) 823-5675. Maple syrup breakfast and lunch treats. Call for hours.
• The Rugged Mill, 2633 White Mountain Highway, North Conway; (603) 356-0490; the ruggedmill.com. Featuring Turkey Street Maple of Tamworth products. Open daily.
• SP’s Sugar Shack, 150 Valley Cross Road, Center Ossipee; (603) 539-7382; March 19-20; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
• Stoney’s Sugar Shack, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, Route 302, Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association, (603) 662-7053; Bartlettrec.org. Open house today, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sweet Maple Cafe, 80 Main St., Conway; (603) 447-6020; sweetmaplecafenh.com. Maple pancakes, maple pumpkin French toast, maple scones, sweet mape pecan Danish, Monte Cristo sandwiches and more.
• Weston’s Farm & Market; 60 River St., Fryeburg, Maine; (207) 935-2567; westonsfarm.com; Maine Maple Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• White Mountain Cupcakery, 2 Common Court, Settlers Green, North Conway; (603) 730-5140. Maple bacon cupcakes for sale Wednesdays and Sundays, and this weekend.
• Zeb’s General Store, 2675 White Mountain Highway, North Conway; (603) 356-9294; zebs.com. Open daily. Featuring products from 24 suppliers, including Runamok spirit-infused, wooden-barrel-aged products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.