CONWAY — The North Conway Library held a “soft unveiling” last Friday for the completed exterior of the library's addition.
Work began last August and continued on schedule throughout the winter.
Library Director Andrea Masters said the library board and staff had planned to hold a ceremony to mark the major benchmark in the construction of the addition, but that was not possible under Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.
As an alternative, Masters invited the Sun for a tour of the building and to share the progress on the project to date.
Also present were Lyman Pope of Glen, prime benefactor of the project, and construction supervisor Josh Gold of Bauen Corp. of Meredith, the general contractor.
The completed exterior includes a granite facade over steel and concrete construction, that is designed to match the granite construction of the original building.
Local contractors on the project are Gordon T. Burke of North Conway; Firm Foundations of North Conway; S.D. Szetela of Glen; Granite State Glass of North Conway; D.W. Electrical of Conway; Gaynor Heating & Cooling of Conway; and HarMac Rebar & Steel of Fryeburg, Maine.
The leading architectural firm is Lavallee Brensinger, with offices in Manchester, Boston and Portland, Maine.
The library's 6,600-square-foot addition, which nearly doubles the size of the existing building, mirrors the original in size and shape, with a semi-enclosed courtyard in between.
“I’m very proud of how the outside exterior came out," Gold said. "It was excellent to see that finally get done.”
Pope, too, was pleased at how the construction is going.
“Of course, it’s not done yet,” he said. But “it’s going really well, and it’s going to be a handsome building when they get finished.”
Masters said Pope has been stopping by regularly to monitor the building's progress.
Inside, the bones of the building are still visible in some spaces, while in others, rooms have been defined with walls, doors and window trim.
Much interior work remains to be done — installing flooring, ceilings, shelving fixtures and furniture.
On the first floor, the front of the addition will house the new children’s room, with banks of windows on two sides. The second floor will house staff offices and conference space.
The former children’s room, now to be the main lobby and circulation desk, shows off the original granite construction on one wall that became an interior wall with an earlier addition in the 1980s.
It, too, is bright and open, with many windows and a ceiling that reaches to the second floor.
Elsewhere, remodeling has brought new attention to the pressed tin vaulted ceiling in the original building.
Many historic features remain inside the 1913 building, while the new construction adds bathrooms, wide stairways and an elevator, and brings several small spaces up to code in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In addition, the construction crew will build a second-floor walkway to the balcony at the front of the old building, where computer stations are located.
To get all that work done, the library will have to be closed down for about two weeks at some point in June, Masters said, and curbside book pickups will have to be suspended for a time.
The exact dates will depend on the progress of construction.
Gold said the work has not been too disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Contractors didn’t want to come when it was busy. We just had to coordinate different trades, but nothing has been holding anything up. Everything is going good,” he said.
Masters added: "Josh has been doing a phenomenal job just pulling all the strings together and juggling all the different trades at the same time."
She said the project is still on track to be completed in September.
Fundraising continues for the $3.9 million project. Pope along with his son, Peter, of Dover, pledged $3 million to the construction, with the rest coming from the community.
So far, about $480,000 in donations, large and small, has been collected so far, leaving about $400,000 yet to be raised.
“The old building’s been here 100 years or more, and now it’s going to last another 100,” Pope said “That’s what I’m pleased about, too.”
“We hope that the unveiling of the beautiful facade will help bring attention to our continuing fundraising efforts and help us reach our goal to complete the project,” Masters said.
To learn more, go to northconwaylibrary.com or call (603) 356-2961.
Checks may be made payable to North Conway Public Library and mailed to P.O. Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.