BROWNFIELD, Maine — A horse was attacked in a fenced pasture in August by an animal, possibly a bobcat, bear or mountain lion, and was still recuperating at the vet this week. Meanwhile, the farm owner where the horse was boarded is trying to raise money to pay for its care.
The incident occurred Aug. 20 somewhere between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., said Jennifer Marie Coen, whose farm is located at 266 Farnsworth Road in Brownfield, where Robin, a 17-year-old quarter horse, lives with 20 other horses. The farm is on 30 acres and is surrounded by state land.
Robin was in a pasture with a other horses when she was attacked. Cohen said she and her husband, Matt, sold Robin to a young woman named Varana Jordan last summer.
Coen said she’s surprised her six dogs didn’t hear the predator coming. “It was definitely a quiet, stealthy animal,” she said.
She said she saw Robin lying down in the pasture, which is unusual for her at feeding time.
“Her front right leg was swollen,” said Coen. “And she had scratches and bite marks all over her body.”
Whatever injured Robin went under the fence or over it as it was undamaged.
Coen cleaned up the cut. But a few hours later, Robin was lying in the pasture and this time she wouldn’t get up.
Dr. Martha Smith with Conaree Equine out of Buxton, Maine, came out and took X-rays.
Robin had dislocated her front right pastern, a part of the horse’s leg.
The vet said the horse either needed $6,000 to $12,000 in surgery or be put down. Jordan told her to do the surgery, which took place Aug. 21 at Myhre Equine Clinic in Rochester.
The vet bill is over $10,000. They had raised about $6,200 as of Sept. 1.
Of Jordan, Coen said, “This young lady and the horse created a bond at our farm last year. Varana worked at Peaches Restaurant throughout the summer and did pet-sitting in order to pay to feed and care for the horse at the age of 16 to 17.”
Coen continued, “She has graduated early and has started college at the age of 17. This young lady is a stellar representation of what young adults should strive for. This is why I had reached out for her help with vet care.”
People who want to help acan make a donation toward Robin’s care directly to Myhre Equine Clinic or make a donation to the Coen’s store, Hearts & Hands Inc. People can also Venmo Coen at Jennifer-Coen-7.
Coen’s husband called Maine Fish and Wildlife Service and was told some bears in Fryeburg were breaking into barns.
“We’ve lived on our property for 21 years, and I have never, ever had this happen,” said Coen.
“We’re more leaning toward a bobcat just because of the marks in the front right foot are more needle-like,” she said.
Others have suggested the mystery animal might have been a mountain lion, but Coen says the Robin’s vet believes that’s not the case because a mountain lion would have killed the horse. But Coen said she has a friend whose horse was attacked by a bobcat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.