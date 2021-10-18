CONWAY — A Rochester woman last week took some jaw-dropping photos of large military planes buzzing the North Conway Strip and shared them with the Sun.
Meanwhile, although she couldn’t say for sure, an officer with an air base in Massachusetts guessed that the C-130 transport planes were from Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut and doing maneuvers in the area.
Calling the Sun with questions about the planes last week was Judith Hoell of Rochester, who said she and her husband Dr. John Hoell witnessed the giant planes flying low over North Conway Strip on Oct. 13 at about noon.
“He looked like he was coming right up the strip,” Judith Hoell said. “My first through was is he having problems? Is he going to have to land on the road here?”
Hoell, who said her family has a home in North Conway, said she was able to see the American flag on the tail.
She then noticed a second plane behind that one. She said the planes veered off to the left over by Sawmill Lane, where the North Conway Water Precinct is located.
She said as they were leaving the valley to return home to Rochester, she saw the planes pass overhead in Albany at about 4 p.m.
“The two of them went over really low again,” said Hoell. “They must have been doing maneuvers in the mountains.”
She said she also called the Conway police and asked them what was going on but someone on the other end of the phone said the military doesn’t have to tell the police what they are doing.
She also took photos. “I always try to document it when I see something that’s odd,” she said.
The White Mountain National Forest is a place where the military does training from time to time.
The Sun reached out to several Air National Guard bases in New England to see what the planes were up to. The Sun sent Hoell’s photos to Lt. Col. Alex Bull, executive officer at the 157th Air Refueling Wing based in Newington.
“Those are definitely C-130s flying fairly low,” said Bull. But, he said, “they weren’t flying out of Pease Air National Guard Base.”
Second Lt. Kristi MacDonald, an Air Force public affairs officer with the 439th Airlift Wing at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, Mass., told the Sun: “From what I can tell in the photos, the C-130s are from Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut. They have been conducting routine pallet drop exercises over our base this week. As to what they were doing over your area, their public affairs office can answer that better than we can.”
The Sun attempted several times to reach the 103rd Airlift Wing at Bradley Air National Guard Base, which is located in Orange, Conn., without success.
However, the Airlift Wing had a brief write-up on the C-130 aircraft posted on its website.
“The C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the airlift mission,” stated 103aw.ang.af.mil.
“The aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. The C-130 operates throughout the U.S. Air Force, serving with Air Mobility Command, Air Force Special Operations.”
