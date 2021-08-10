CONWAY — At long last, the Mount Washington Valley Recreation Path project has gone out to bid and should be completed in less than two years, people close to the project said last week.
Once built, the 2.9-mile paved rec path will be accessible to people of all ages, extending from just north of Walmart on Hemlock Lane to Cranmore Mountain Resort. The MWV Rec Path Committee was organized in 2008 by a group of volunteers with the specific mission to build a multiple-use, non-motorized recreational trail.
According to MWV Trails Association President Chris Meier: "After working closely (and meeting biweekly) with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for the last six months to close out our engineering and permitting, Mount Washington Valley Trails Association and the Town of Conway were approved by NHDOT to advertise for contractor bids on July 29, and on Aug. 3, the project was in fact advertised for bids."
Meier added to the Sun, "It's a great milestone to hit."
Contractor bids to build the project are due to the town of Conway by Sept. 8. The construction project is to be completed by June 23, 2023.
Construction is to start before the end of the year.
On March 23, Conway selectmen, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), N.H. Department of Transportation Assistant Commissioner Bill Cass, DOT Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance Administrator Bill Watson, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and Meier discussed the project.
DegliAngeli said the town had asked to bid the project for construction in early September 2020 and NHDOT responded Sept. 29 they had "bad news" due to the right of way issue. DegliAngeli added that NHDOT had known about the right of way issue for several years.
Progress had slowed because of a complication with the defunct Conway Bypass project. The state is trying to sell of parcels that were to be used in the bypass.
Cass said the Bureau of Right-of-Way was given general instructions to start marketing the properties. There was a question as to whether the rec path configuration could be altered to help sell the parcels.
Cass said the state told the federal government it should not have to pay back money used to acquire parcels now slated for the rec path because those parcels, on Thompson Road, will be used for a transportation-related purpose.
Watson told selectmen in March he expected the project could be put out to bid in August or September.
Meier said Monday there is a right-of-way certificate for the DOT land, which means the land is designated for the path. He added that Cranmore donated an easement for the northern piece.
Months ago, DegliAngeli said he feared entities that made monetary pledges to the rec path capital campaign could "lose faith" in the project and withdraw their support if work didn't get going. Meier said one $35,000 grant fell through but is in the process of being reapplied for.
The cost of the accessible, paved path is estimated to be about $2.3 million. So far, the MWV Rec Path has raised $2.6 million. In an email Meier said another capital campaign would be started if the bids come in high.
"We are always hoping for low bids," said Meier Monday.
The news about the rec path going out to bid also has implications for the Kevin Peare Skate park.
The Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Committee has been raising money to build the skate park in the Mount Washington Valley for nearly four years. The park will be dedicated to the memory of Kevin Peare, a Conway native who died in 2017 at the age of 31.
The skate park committee has a groundbreaking date of June 2023. Kevin's sister, Caren Peare, said that at a recent meeting about the skatepark, DegliAngeli gave an estimated June 2023 start date to begin the park construction.
"The skate park will be done after the rec path is complete because they would need our area as an access point to build the rec path," said Caren. "We are now working on soil readings, dimensions and after that we can work on actual design."
For more information about the rec path go to mwvrecpath.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.