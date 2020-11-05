CONWAY — While the Mt. Washington Valley Children’s Museum currently remains closed, organizers say it will be back after a reorganization and possibly in a new location.
Board President Cindy Graham said the museum shut down in March following the governor’s Safer at Home orders for the state due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
“The MWV Children’s Museum made the difficult decision to close our doors at our current location to ensure the safety of our staff, members and guests. Sadly, this resulting in laying off our dedicated staff. Providing a safe place for learning and play for families with young children was not possible with our existing space and resources,” Graham told the Sun last week.
“We have vacated the museum space, and our board continues to meet to plan a new direction for the future,” she said.
“We are retaining our non-profit designation and look forward to once again serving the needs of the families in our community and our visitors. We are meeting regularly and discussing options for the future,” Graham said.
The museum had been located at 2936 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, inhabiting the space in the plaza in front of Stan & Dan's Sports.
The museum was founded in 2005, with David Brooks as its first director. It had rented space at its current location since 2006.
According to its website, the member-supported museum had quadrupled in size since 2009. It offered family memberships at $60 per year and was open seven days a week prior to the March shutdown.
It was a popular site for hosting birthday parties and offered such events as a weekly playgroup. It also operated a thrift store that sold “gently used maternity, women’s and children’s clothing.”
The former location is being listed for lease by Badger Realty (badgerrealty.com) at a rate of $5,500 monthly.
Coincidentally, the MWV Children’s Museum’s location was once home to another museum, the Mount Washington Observatory’s Weather Discovery Center before it moved next to Citizens Bank.
The Obs last week announced it was closing the Weather Discovery Center to concentrate on its scientific mission.
That leaves the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch opened in 2018 at the former North Conway Community Center as the sole museum facility in North Conway Village, although art galleries continue to operate, such as the recently relocated MWV Arts Association’s Main Street Gallery in the Shops at Norcross Circle.
But as MWV Children's Museum board vice president Alexis Brochu stressed: "We are not closing for good — we are in hibernation as we work to redefine our mission. And who knows if we will return to that location?
"I don’t think it will be a quick fix as we need to rethink the mission, due to COVID-19," she added. "We would want it to be a safe place where children up to age 8 could be brought in by a parent or grandparent, but of course grandparents are a high-risk group (for the virus).”
Staffers laid off included longtime executive director Shelly Morin, whom Brochu credited with making the museum a vibrant facility for children and parents.
“Shelly stepped in 15 or 16 years ago. She really stepped up and brought it back — but then COVD hit,” said Brochu.
Other employees let go included Kate Fowler, assistant to the executive director, and Cindy Cauthorn, museum assistant.
Graham and Brochu said the museum has sold some exhibits and toys to other non-profits.
“We held a separate auction online for nonprofits to give them an opportunity to bid,” said Graham.
The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School in Conway purchased some items. The board donated an exhibit to the Children’s Room at the Conway Public Library, and ribbons and Christmas decorations to MWV Kiwanis’ Angels & Elves seasonal charity. It also sold a large toy tractor to a children’s group from Colebrook, but it has been unsuccessful in finding a home for its large indoor tree house exhibit.
Last December, the museum announced it had received donations of $12,000 from the Ham Foundation and $6,000 from Zeb’s Charitable Fund to purchase an exhibit, “Why I Feel That Way,” designed to provide children with an understanding of “the many aspects of their daily lives that appear to be magical but can often be explained through the principles of math and science.”
That exhibit is now in storage, Graham said.
Brochu told the Sun that her four children made much use of the facility when they were younger, which is how she first became involved.
“My kids loved it,” she enthused. “It was their favorite place to be.”
Besides Graham and Brochu, other board members include Kara Couture, Trish Irwin and Danielle Nutting, principal of John H. Fuller Elementary School.
“We are not in the red financially, but we will be focusing on fundraising and adding to our board,” said Graham.
For more information, go to mwvchildrensmuseum.org.
