CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding its 108th annual business and membership meeting, which due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be its first-ever annual meeting to be held online, with the virtual gathering beginning Thursday at 6 via Zoom.
“It’s different this year, no question, but it’s exciting, too,” said Michelle Cruz, community engagement coordinator for chamber.
“The checkout list for this day before the annual meeting is normally going over name tags and things to bring to the meeting, but this time it's more technical,” Cruz said Monday.
The chamber has a 100-person limit to its Zoom meeting capacity. As of Monday afternoon, 60 had registered, she said.
“People can go to mwvannualmeeting.com to register. There is no cost,” she said.
In the past, the annual gathering included a business review as well as presentation of awards along with a silent auction and dinner.
This year’s online event will feature all of the above — except the dinner.
The auction will be held online this year, kicking off at the meeting and continuing through Nov. 2.
“It will give our business contributors multiple days of exposure,” said Cruz.
Also new is an online program with the added advantage of members being able to update their ads electronically throughout the year, Cruz said.
“We are able to switch out the ads at no extra cost provided their size remains the same,” she said.
For the online publication, chamber PR director Marti Mayne and Paula Jones, director of marketing and communications, have collected stories about how businesses have coped with the pandemic challenge.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the chamber, is expected to speak about chamber efforts over the past year. She also will outgoing chamber president Christopher Bellis for his contributions over his term over the past two years. He is to be succeeded by incoming president Tom Caruso, vice president of Northway Bank.
In the awards portion of the evening, Art Mathisen, president of Memorial Hospital, will present this year’s two White Mountain Treasure Award, whose names have yet to be announced.
Sarah W. Eastman, wife of late community leader and Mountain Ear co-founder Steve Eastman (1949-2008) and Steve’s brother Tom Eastman will present this year’s Steve Eastman Community Spirit Award to Kathy and Brian Ahearn, owner proprietors of Four Your Paws Only pet supply store of North Conway, founded in 1994.
“We are very honored to be recognized on behalf of Steve. He was very supportive of us when we first opened our store. He always had a smile on his face and was very kind to us,” said Kathy Ahearn.
In addition to being members of the MWVCC, the Ahearns are part of the White Mountain Independents group of independent stores (Kathy serves on the board). They are involved with several animal shelters, including the Conway Area Humane Society and Harvest Hills. NH DART (Disaster Animal Relief Team) and Journey Animal Rescue of Fryeburg.
Past winners of the Steve Eastman Community Spirit Award have included: 2014: Tom Chalmers of Chalmers Insurance; 2015: Cranmore General Manager and President Ben Wilcox; 2016: Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers; a Mud Bowl player like Steve, who co-founded North Conway’s charitable Mud Bowl mud football event in 1975; 2017: Brian Smith and family of North Country Fair Jewelers; 2018: Cindy Russell upon her retirement from Arts Jubilee; and 2019: Vaughan Community Food Pantry volunteers Sharon and Bob Seaman.
For more information, call the MWVCC at (603) 356-5701 or go to mwvannualmeeting.com.
