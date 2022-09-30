MSAD72 bus incident 92822

This security footage allegedly shows MSAD72 bus driver Shirley Danforth hitting Lovell mother Emily Poitras with the school bus door. (SCREEN SHOT FROM EMILY POITRAS' FACEBOOK) 

OVELL, Maine — An MSAD 72 bus driver is facing charges for allegedly striking a parent with the door of the bus, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, which said 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham has been charged with assault and driving to endanger.

Emily Poitras, a Lovell mom, was allegedly struck by the door of the bus driven by Danforth at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

