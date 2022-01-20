CONWAY — Selectman Carl Thibodeau will be testifying in Concord next week about a bill that would ban towns from prohibiting short-term rentals. He will be asking lawmakers to make sure it allows towns to recoup related costs.
State Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) is proposing the bill, SB 249, to prohibit towns from banning or tightly regulating short-term rentals, although according to him, it gives towns more powers than they had before.
For years, Thibodeau has said Conway should regulate but not eliminate short-term rentals. However, voters at the polls last spring voted down regulating them and now the town is embroiled in litigation trying to protect its STR ordinances.
SB 249 will be heard by the state Senate Commerce Committee, which French chairs, on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the State House.
Other members of the committee are vice chair William Gannon (R-Sandown), Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) and Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester). The Senate, including the committee, live-streams on Youtube.
Bradley said Tuesday he supports the amendments and would like to see the one regarding the towns’ authority broadened so they aren’t limited to noise, parking and so on. He also wants to ensure towns are able to cover their costs with fees and would like to “explore” having towns be able to set a limit on the percentage of the housing stock that can be STRs.
“I want to see it strengthened,” said Bradley of the bill.
Thibodeau was able to get a copy of the proposed amendment to the bill that would add it will not interfere with a municipality’s ability to regulate parking, noise, health, safety, noise and sanitation.
Another part of the amendment says towns may require an inspection to make sure an STR meets housing standards and has smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
“I am going down to testify and get my two cents in,” said Thibodeau. “There are a couple of things that still do not 100 percent gel, and I need to get more information.”
The amendment says the town can charge a “reasonable fee” to cover inspections, but Thibodeau wants it also to say the town can charge a fee for STR monitoring.
At present, the town’s assistant building inspector is responsible for keeping tabs on Conway STRs, which are operating while the Superior Court case drags on.
At the recent selectmen’s meeting, Thibodeau asked if he could represent the board or himself at the hearing and then mention he happens to be a selectman.
“I think you should go as a citizen, as I don’t know that we’ve all had enough time to really absorb this,” replied Selectman John Colbath.
Chairman David Weathers said it appears the bill, if passed, would “circumvent” the town vote.
“Yes, if this passes, you cannot ban them,” said Thibodeau, who promised to update the board at the next meeting.
Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, who is the town emergency management director, told the Sun he would like to attend if his schedule permits.
He said the bill wouldn’t apply to municipalities that already have STR regulations. But if passed, it would prevent municipalities from making new STR ordinances. The law, if signed, would go into effect next July 1.
Meanwhile, Madison selectmen have sent letters telling STR owners in the Eidelweiss Residential District to stop renting and say they will send such letters to owners in other places in Madison.
In addition to attending the hearing next Tuesday, people may also email committee members through the general court website by going to tinyurl.com/2p955wra.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association is against SB 249. NHMA is asking people to call their state senators, especially if they sit on the commerce committee, to tell them to vote to kill the bill. It says STRs contribute to the lack of long-term affordable housing and the party houses as issues — particularly in member towns that are tourist destinations.
Former selectman Mark Housell also plans to testify against the bill.
“Opposition to SB 249 is crucial,” Hounsell said in an email. “Self-determination is at stake, as is our peace, comfort and health.”
The Sun interviewed NHMA Executive Director Margaret Byrnes about SB 249 at the end of December. She said NHMA has a team that testifies on bills. NHMA also encourages members to testify as well.
She said because this bill, even with the amendment described by the Sun, creates a statewide zoning mandate (STRs can’t be banned) and takes away local control, opposing it is a high priority for NHMA. Even with the amendment, the bill is probably still unpalatable to NHMA.
“A ‘ban on a ban’ would, presumably, even prohibit a municipality from allowing STRs in some zones but not others,” said Byrnes in an email Tuesday. “Yet, allowing different uses in different zones is a perfectly rational zoning mechanism that is used for all types of land uses. Additionally, there certainly may be valid regulations that are not just related to occupancy, parking and noise.
“In fact, just this morning I heard from a small village district that reports it now has more non-primary residents than primary residents because of the massive influx of short term rentals, with an increase in commercial investors purchasing residential properties for the exclusive uses of STRs, making long term rentals a thing of the past.”
