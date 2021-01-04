CONWAY — The start of Cranmore Mountain Meisters’ 50th anniversary season has been pushed back a week to Jan. 13 to allow snowmaking crews to add to the snow cover of the race course on the Alley.
However, Meisters may use their passes for free skiing on Jan. 6 and because last season’s awards banquet was canceled, awards may be picked up on that day, said Meisters coordinator Kevin Hamlin and Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
“Awards may be picked up at the base area Wednesday,” Deschenes said Monday.
The 10-week series hosts about 20-plus teams and over 300 racers. Mountain Meisters is open to skiers, snowboarders and telemark skiers of all ability levels, ages 21 and up.
The races take place on Cranmore’s NASTAR course on the wide, intermediate Alley trail, which has a gradual slope, perfect for entry-level racing. Each racer is allowed two runs, one run on each course. The trail is accessible from the Skimobile Express Quad and South Quad chairlifts. The course is open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. each race day (on Wednesdays).
“We are really excited to be able to host the 50th season of racing and are confident that we can do so in a safe way to adhere to state guidelines given the pandemic,” said Hamlin on Monday.
"New policies have been put in place at the resort for the safety of staff and guests that will carry over to the race league," he added. "Physical distancing, face coverings and booting up in your car are all things to be expected this winter.
"While Zip’s Pub is open, we have decided to put our formal après-ski scene on hold for this season," Hamlin said. "We have, however, come up with some fun and creative ways to continue to engage with our racers, like weekly virtual raffles that will done through the Meister Facebook page.”
The origin of the Meisters program dates back to 1972 when it was started by the late Herbert Schneider and former director of skiing Steve Sherlock as the Local Yokel Race League.
Deschenes and Hamlin said Cranmore’s Mountain Meisters program not only provides an opportunity for affordable skiing, riding and coaching to residents of the local area but also benefits local non-profits.
During the 2017-18 season, Mountain Meisters introduced the Pay2Play Program, where for a $5 donation, racers can take a third run. Since introducing the program, Meisters has averaged $5,000 in donations.
Benefiting non-profits for this season include End 68 Hours of Hunger, Conway Area Humane Society, Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, Way Station and Jen’s Friends.
There are two options for Meister registration this season. Option 1 includes lift access on non-holiday Wednesdays, weekly virtual raffle drawings and two Tuesday Mountain Meister Clinics with lift access. Option 2 includes all the above plus unlimited access to the Meister Practice Course on each Wednesday, unlimited NASTAR course access on weekends and during holiday periods (does not include lift access) and four Tuesday Meister Race Clinics with lift access.
For more information and to register, visit cranmore.com/Things-to-Do/Races-Competition/Mountain-Meisters-Series.
In other local race league information, Great Glen Trails’ Nordic Meisters is set to to begin its 26th season today with racing from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9 at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in Pinkham Notch.
Said to be the largest weekly cross country race series in the country, the series features both a classic and skate division, with racers given the option of skiing either the longer 5-kilometer course or the shorter 3-km course, or both.
The course is shared with snowshoers starting at 1 p.m. and fat bikers from 3-5:30 p.m. All participants must leave the starting line by 5:30 p.m.
Individuals may register for single-day participation at the site only.
The series consists of eight weeks of timed runs with participants’ (six) best age-graded times selected for series-end standings. Or, they may join the untimed division just to get out each week and enjoy the trails. Racers may register online at
Due to the coronavirus, masks are required in the base lodge. It will feature a mandatory staggered start with racers spaced at least a minute apart. Racers are asked not to congregate at the starting line. In another change, prizes will be awarded each week in lieu of a potluck party.
Also due to COVID-19, racers will make a $50 deposit or check for Meister bibs – racers will be responsible for bringing their bib each week to race. They are asked to bring their deposit to bib pickup the first day they race. One-day racers will use paper bibs.
For more information, go to greatglentrails.com or call (603) 466-2333.
COVID-19 has also had an impact on at least one other local race series as officials at King Pine have announced that the Pioneer Race Series will not be taking place this season. The weekly series in the past was held on Mondays starting in January.
“This season, for obvious reasons related to recommendations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, we're not scheduling events that may encourage the public (and our staff) to gather in larger groups,” said Thomas Prindle, director of marketing for the East Madison resort.
“This includes the Pioneer Race Series or other usual larger events this season we might host that would be counterintuitive to our, and the greater state and communities, efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We remain positive and look forward to bringing back the Pioneer Race Series for the next 2021-22 winter season.” For more information, go to kingpine.com or call (603) 367-8896.
Similarly, due to pandemic safety concerns, Bretton Woods is not doing its eight-week citizen Ted Gilbert Memorial Saloon Series Monday evenings or its Friday Fireball Series Friday evenings. The resort is not doing night skiing this year. It is offering NASTAR course racing, however, notes Craig Clemmer, director of sales and marketing. For more, go to brettonwoods.com.
