BARTLETT — The new year got off on the right ski, so to speak, for winter enthusiasts with the 7.2 inches of natural snwo which fell last weekend, creating much improved conditions – especially for ski touring centers which were able to re-open and offer good skiing and snowshoeing for the rest of the week.
The return of colder temperatures also enabled alpine areas to make snow and get their groomers out.
With sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a good one for all of us snowsports lovers who want to get outside and onto the valley’s tracks and trails.
Remember, follow Ski NH’s adage to “know before you go” guidelines as many areas are requiring online advance ticket sales so be sure to check each area’s individual website or go to skinh.com.
Here were local conditions as of Jan. 8:
ALPINE:
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com; 603-383-4490): Skiing on three beginner trails serviced by the Platter Pull Lift with a goal to expand terrain as conditions allow. Discounted lift tickets due to limited terrain.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3320): Open with 22 trails and one glade, serviced by five of 10 lifts. The exciting news is that Avalon and Crawford Ridge will open today The groomers and snowmakers are working hard to get terrain expanded. Snowmaking will continue on Zealand, Carroll, and Upper Perimeter.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com; 603-356-5543): Open with 22 of 97 trails and three lifts with snowmaking Friday on the Lower Skimeister, the Alley, Beginner Basin and the Tubing Park. The tubing park will be open for the weekend. Zip’s Pub, Zip’s Deck and Legends Grille open along with the Summit Meister Hut. Advance ticket sales only and limited capacity. Tubing Park tickets are limited, and are high demand, so make sure to plan ahead for best availability. Tubing is sold in two-hour time blocks.
• KING PINE (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Open with 10 of 17 trails, all groomed, served by four of five lifts. Tubing Park is open. Tohko Dome Skating Rink to open today, conditions permitting. Snowmaking underway..
CROSS COUNTRY:
• BEAR NOTCH SKI TOURING AND SNOWSHOE CENTER (bearnotchskitouring.com; 603-374-2277): I visited Bear Notch Ski Touring after last weekend’s snow on Sunday. In the days since, grooming efforts have continued, and there is some limited but fine skiing with early season conditions.
Doug Garland told me that skiers are adapting to the new protocols and enjoying the skiing. He said Bear Notch is offering skiing to season passholders and limiting day pass sales currently to 50, with all done by pre-reservation over the phone.
“We may increase the day pass sales as we open up more terrain but we arte limiting person-to-person interactions so we ask people ot call ahead,” said Garland, noting that there is 8-10 kilometers of skiing.
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC: Nine of 56 trails open; total of 19.7 kilometers of trails open with zero track and zero skate groomed.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatglentrails.com; 603-466-2333): 15 of 45k of classic groomed; 15 of 45 k skate groomed. 45 k snowshoeing. SnowCoach and tubing open; fat biking as well. Jan. 10-11; MWV Chamber members Family Fun on the Trails – go to mtwashingtonvalley.org for pre-registration requirement details. Jan. 17: Nordic Demo Day.
• JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org; 603-383-9355): 20 km classic and 50 km open. Notes Ellen Chandler, executive director, “Two of JacksonXC’s most popular trails for long distance skiers, Maple Mountain and North Hall have been groomed in the past few days. Maple in particular has some challenging spots and is most suited for classic (wider) touring skis; North Hall is not yet connected to Maple/South Hall, conditions are better on North Hall than Maple, there are some thin spots getting to North Hall, on Kellogg.”
• MWV SKI TOURING (mwvskitouring.org; 603-356-9920): Some trails in Whitaker Woods have been rolled but no tracks set. Packing has been done on the ball field in Whitaker Woods along with Whitaker Lane, Lower Wellinghurst and the Fat Tire bike loop. Weekly guided snowshoe walks, Jan. 9-March 13, departing from touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment Saturdays at 1 p.m. weekly snowshoe yoga, Jan. 10-March 14, departing from touring center Sundays at 10 a.m.
• 100-ACRE WOOD (believeinbooks.org/trail-system; 604-356-9980): Most trails groomed; thin cover. Storybook Trail: “No Two Alike” by Keith Baker.
• THE RESERVE AT PURITY SPRING (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): The Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe trails are currently open. Recent natural snow provided enough base to enjoy some time outdoors on the trails, but caution for areas of thin cover and water crossing trails remain closed. No classic tracks are set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.