CONWAY — Local ski race leagues are starting today with the 51st season of Cranmore Mountain Meisters.
“We have about 28-30 teams signed up, same as last year,” said Mountain Meisters program coordinator Kevin Hamlin this week. “Andes Ski Shop is our defending team champion. It’s a great way to bring the community together and have some fun skiing and racing each week,” he added.
Known as “World Cup” Wednesdays due to the high level of racer division rivalries, the series features a two-run format. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, the weekly event features live music at Zip’s Pub. Excluding Feb. 23 (during February vacation week), the race series continues through March 16.
The pay-to-play recipient for the first and second weeks will be the MWV Rec Path, followed by End 68 Hours of Hunger, Jan. 19 and 26. Other beneficiaries include Pope Memorial Library, Feb. 2 and 9; Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence, March 2 and 9 and Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, March 16.
The Jesse E. Lyman III Memorial Downhill will be held Week 7 on Feb. 16. For more, call (603) 356-5543 or register at cranmore.com/Meisters.
Here’s a look at other local race leagues:
• FRIDAY NIGHT SERIES: After its Dec. 31 scheduled start, Ski the Whites’ fifth season of Friday Night Lights Uphill Series continues every Friday through March 18 at 7 p.m. at Black Mountain, with the exception of Feb. 12i. Black Sheep Kids’ Program participants are invited to participate. Apres-ski entertainment is featured weekly. Limited number of rentals available with advance reservation. For more, go to skithewhites.com or blackmt.com.
• KING PINE SERIES: The nine-week King Pine Pioneer Race Series got underway Jan. 3 with a giant slalom and continues Mondays through March 14 (excluding Feb. 21, February vacation week) with fun runs and a party March 21 — go to kingpine.com/pioneer-race-series for a breakdown of giant slalom, slalom and Super GS events.
• BRETTON WOODS: The Bretton Woods TGIF Race Series is a seven-week race league for ages 10 and up. Races are held from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays throughout the ski season (excluding Jan. 14, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25) starting Jan. 7 and ending March 4. Race times will be shown on Live Timing on a TV near the Slopeside Bar.
League members may create teams comprised of up to five racers. Racers who are not part of a team will be assigned randomly to teams that do not have enough racers. Register online at the Bretton Woods E-Store or in person at the Season Pass Office during normal hours of operation. Cutoff for league sign-ups will be this Friday. For more, go to brettonwoods.com/winter_sports.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS’ 27th annual Nordic Meisters scheduled start was pushed back a week from Jan. 4 to Jan 11 due to snow cover issues, according to Nate Harvey.
The series runs Tuesdays through March 4 (excluding Feb. 22), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The largest weekly citizen race series in the country, it features a skate and classic division, choosing either the long course (5 kilometers) or the short course (3 km) or both. The series consists of eight weeks of timed runs with participants’ six best age-graded times selected for series-end standings. Or join the untimed division just to get out each week and enjoy the trails.
The course is shared with snowshoers starting at 1 p.m. and fatbikers from 3-5 p.m. Headlamps are required for anyone on course after 4 p.m.
Individuals may register for single-day participation on-site only.
• JACKSON SKI TOURING: There are weekly programs such as Friday Gliders recreational ski tours as well as specific races, including the Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic (on Jan. 22), a 21k classic race, and the tentatively scheduled Jackson Juggernaut, slated for Feb. 27, to go from Black Mountain via the Betty Whitney Trail down to the Wave, the Eagle Fields and then the Yodel to Jackson Village. For more, go to jacksonxc.org.
